"Lot of good at-bats from everyone" - Aaron Boone reflects on Yankees ending 3-game losing streak with heroic win vs. Braves

The New York Yankees won 8-3 against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium after losing 8-1 in the series opener. The Saturday night game saw the Yankees offense bounce back after losing three previous games consecutively.

They recorded nine hits on 31 at bats, bringing in eight runs, seven RBIs, eight walks with six strikeouts. Discussing their performance in a post-game interview, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said:

“It was really good. Just a lot of good at-bats. The top of the order was really good. Obviously one on base a ton, Aaron getting us off a good note with the two-run homer to answer their one run. Grish getting in the big act before he went out."

"Cabrera’s at bat against Bummer was kind of a dagger. Long at bat battle big base hit to kind of pad the lead that was big. A lot of good at-bats from everyone. A good bounce-back victory.”

The Braves scored a run in the first inning, which the Yankees countered, bringing in two runs on Aaron Judge’s home run. In the third inning, Judge’s hit brought in another run for the team.

Gleyber Torres’s RBI double in the fourth allowed Giancarlo Stanton to score. In the sixth inning, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run single followed by a walk from Aaron Judge, making the score 7-1.

Travis d'Arnaud homered, bringing in two runs for the Braves. Trent Grisham’s solo homer set the final score of the game, leading to the Yankees' victory.

Aaron Boone discusses Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton’s injury

The joy of victory was marred by a setback for the New York Yankees, as outfielder Giancarlo Stanton left in the sixth inning due to tightness in his left hamstring.

Addressing the injury, Aaron Boone said (via AP News):

“Hopefully it’s not too significant. He just came to me after that and said he needed to come out. So we’ll see what we’ve got.”

“He’s in pretty good spirits. Obviously he’s dealt with these kind of things in the past. So hopefully it’s not something that keeps him down too long.”

Stanton will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of his injury. The Yankees and the Braves meet in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday.