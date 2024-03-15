"Love is blind reunion" - MLB icon Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shares cryptic message alongside tearful selfie

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie is seeing her career take off in 2024. That said, the model still takes the time to update her social media followers on her life and share moments from her day with them.

In a recent Instagram story, Josie shared a selfie with the caption "Love is blind reunion," with a tear trickling down her cheek. The snippet might pertain to the hit reality show, "Love Is Blind."

Josie Canseco's tearful facade (photo via Canseco's Instagram account)

The show revolves around people dating without seeing each other. Fifteen men and women date via pods and through speakers. They can then propose for marriage and only meet face-to-face after the marriage proposal. The show is hosted by husband-and-wife celebrities, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The reality TV series airs on Netflix and recently concluded its sixth season. It then concluded with a special final episode called "The Reunion." The show has garnered a following during the course of its six seasons and has even been nominated for a People's Choice Award and Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award.

Its popularity also bore fruit as several international versions of the TV series have been made. Brazil, Japan, and Sweden currently have ongoing shows of the franchise with plans made for Argentina, Germany, the UK and the UAE to follow.

Josie Canseco poses for Philipp Plein

As a leading face for the newer generation, Josie Canseco has been booked and busy in terms of endorsements and appearances in the fashion world. The model and influencer recently appeared in Philipp Plein's black carpet couture collection for 2024.

On top of her red carpet events, she is also busy with modeling gigs either as an endorser or on the cover of reputable magazines. The 27-year-old is on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine for March.

Since she graced the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a lot of opportunities have opened up for the young model and influencer. Besides her inclusion in Harper's Bazaar, the former Victoria's Secret Angel was also featured in Flaunt Magazine and Maxim. It's truly a testament to how industrious the former MLB star's daughter is.

