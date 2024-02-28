“Love these guys so much” - Phillies' Kyle Schwarber delights young fans during Clearwater visit with touching gesture

Kyle Schwarber and his fellow Phillies teammates were enjoying dinner at Clearwater, Florida, amid the ongoing Grapefruit League in FL. Schwarber delighted a young fan he spotted wearing his jersey at the restaurant.

A fellow X (formally known as Twitter) user shared a picture of her boys with the lefty slugger, who, with a smile on his face, was immediately ready to get a photo taken with his young fans.

Although they appear tough and gregarious on the diamond, Kyle Schwarber's incredible compassion offers us a taste of what baseball is all about. This kind gesture is only one of many from his distinguished career as a player in the big leagues. It's more than a game.

The user on X even thanked the Phillies team and Schawrber for his kind gesture last night.

"Went to dinner tonight at our fav restaurant in Clearwater, randomly the Phillies team were eating in the other room. Schwarber saw my older son had his jersey on, came in and took a picture with them . Love these guys so much." - @stephanie2194

Eleven-year-old Chase Severino and his family attended Sunday's spring training game in Clearwater, complete with autographs from Phillies players, including Bryson Stott, J.T. Realmuto, and Brandon Marsh, before heading for dinner and snapping a memorable photo with Kyle Schwarber. It seems like the baseball season has arrived early for this South Philadelphia family.

Kyle Schwarber was omitted from the Home Run King prediction list for 2024, despite hitting 93 in the past two seasons

In a recent ranking of the hitters most likely to smash the most home runs in 2024, MLB.com surprisingly left out one Phillies slugger. While excellent sluggers are on this list, like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson, Adolis García, and Ronald Acuna Jr., leaving out Kyle Schwarber does not do the Phillies slugger justice.

Last season, Kyle Schwarber had yet another incredible year at the plate. Behind Atlanta Braves' first baseman, Matt Olson, he had the second-most home runs in all of Major League Baseball, with 47. In 2022, Schwarber hit 46 home runs; in the previous two seasons, he had hit a whopping 93 home runs.

Because of his extraordinary ability to consistently smash baseballs into the bleachers, it is reasonable to assume that Schwarber will either match or surpass his power figures from the previous two seasons in the 2024 MLB season, and a strong case can be made for the same.

