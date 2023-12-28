"Love it, keep it going" "Get an outfielder and we're cooking" - Mariners fans yearn for more deals as Mitch Garver signing is made official

The Seattle Mariners have signed Mitch Garver to a two-year contract, with reports on Christmas Day suggesting it would be for $24 million, pending a medical. Fast forward to now, and the Mariners' X handle was pleased to report the signing, which comes with a mutual option that runs through 2026.

Expand Tweet

This is some good news for Seattle fans, who are hoping the franchise is not yet done adding to its roster. They were quick to share their thoughts on the news, with the consensus being that Mitch Garver needs to be the beginning, not the end, of their winter signings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The majority of fans are hoping the Mariners will add at least a few more pieces to their roster for 2024:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Overall, people were pleased with the business done by Seattle:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This piece of business appears to have partly resolved some of the fans' concerns with the ownership and the team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mitch Garver is a decent addition for a Mariners side looking to push on in 2024

The Seattle Mariners had an interesting 2023 MLB season. With an 88-74 record, they were only two games behind the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, both of whom made the playoffs. Missing out on the postseason was a big disappointment, and fans were hoping for a much busier winter than they've seen thus far.

Mitch Garver is their first addition, and while he helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series, it's fair to say he wasn't the driving force behind their success. His 19 home runs were helpful in 2023, but he shouldn't be counted on in the middle of Seattle's order.

As fans pointed out, if they are to push on in 2024, multiple signings are required. As to whether that will happen and who those signings will be remains to be seen at this stage.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported they were in trade talks with the Cleveland Guardians for Josh Naylor, but that was a week ago, and not much has materialized since.

It will be interesting to see who the Mariners pursue, as if they do not add some quality to the roster, their fans will be sure to make their voices heard.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.