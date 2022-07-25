"Love it when we sweep the hated ones" "Just a sign that everything is right with baseball!" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans take victory lap after four-game series sweep over rival San Francisco Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed their sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 7-4 win at home. This is the perfect way for the team with the best record in the National League to start the second half of the season. They were able to push their division rivals down the standings as they continued to climb. Now, they are chasing only the New York Yankees for the best record in the MLB.

Not every win in baseball is created equal for fans. Wins against rivals mean so much more. David Vassegh reported via Twitter that this is the first time the Dodgers have had a four-game sweep of the Giants in a long time.

David Vassegh @THEREAL_DV #Dodgers sweep #Giants at Dodger Stadium in a 4 game series for the first time since June 1995. 🧹 #Dodgers sweep #Giants at Dodger Stadium in a 4 game series for the first time since June 1995. 🧹

This was the perfect storm for Los Angeles Dodgers fans, who held nothing back in their celebrations.

A good rivalry game elevates sports to the next level. Beating an embittered foe is perhaps the most satisfying victory, even if you are just cheering from the stands.

Adam(#RunItBack)(אדם)✡️ @AdamDodgers @Dodgers WHAT A GAME AND SERIES LETS GOOOOOOO @Dodgers WHAT A GAME AND SERIES LETS GOOOOOOO

The confidence gained after a big win like this is almost infectious. Hopefully, the team can build off this momentum.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were hoping for payback against the San Francisco Giants after being swept earlier this year, and boy did they get it.

GastonJr24 @GastonCruzjr2 #dodgerssweep 🥳🥳🥳🥳🧹🧹🧹🧹 @Dodgers That was our BIGGEST REVENGE from last month where we got swept by giants in 3 games. Now, we sweep giants in 4 games. Payback is a bitch! Well done, Dodgers. SWEEP VICTORY! #DodgersWin 🥳🥳🥳🥳🧹🧹🧹🧹 @Dodgers That was our BIGGEST REVENGE from last month where we got swept by giants in 3 games. Now, we sweep giants in 4 games. Payback is a bitch! Well done, Dodgers. SWEEP VICTORY! #DodgersWin #dodgerssweep 👏👏👏👏🥳🥳🥳🥳🧹🧹🧹🧹

The Giants were unable to avoid the sweep at the hands of their in-state rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. This was all the Dodgers fan base needed to break out into celebration.

Star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers could end the season with the best record in the National League

Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top pitchers in baseball.

The Dodgers now lead the NL with 64 wins and are angling for yet another World Series championship. With players like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, they have everything they need to hold the top record in the league.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the team could be looking around the MLB for ways to improve. With an impressive stable of stars, it seems unlikely they could acquire yet another big name, but that possibility should not be ruled out.

With a dedicated fan base and one of the most talented rosters, the Dodgers can compete with the best the league has to offer.

This four-game series sweep over the San Francisco Giants is the perfect way for the Dodgers to come back from the All-Star game.

