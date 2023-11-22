LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne reveals secret ingredient that adds shine to her Thanksgiving meals

As Thanksgiving approaches this Thursday, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has unveiled the secret dish that makes her holiday meals special. The official LSU gymnastics page recently posted an Instagram reel where the team shared its favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Dunne's choice emerged as a standout among the suggestions of deviled eggs and sweet potato casserole.

Dunne revealed that her favorite dish, adding that extra sparkle to her Thanksgiving feast, is cranberry sauce. Despite its simplicity, there's no denying that cranberry sauce is the secret ingredient that transforms a good holiday dish into something extraordinary.

Dunne's cooking also earned high praise from her teammate, who said her mac and cheese was a close second after mashed potatoes and gravy in her Thanksgiving dish favorites.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even the LSU Gymnastics account sought Livvy's special macaroni recipe in the comments.

"@livvydunne drop the Mac & Cheese recipe"

Source: Official LSU Gymnastics @lsugym Instagram account

Beyond her culinary preferences, Olivia Dunne is the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA, with an On3 NIL valuation of $3.3 million. Adding to the narrative, Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is a skilled pitcher and a first-round pick in the MLB draft.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes, is a foodie too

Paul Skenes, formerly part of LSU's baseball team, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft. Renowned for his pitching prowess on the mound, it turns out that Skenes is a foodie, too, much like his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne.

Paul Skenes revealed a penchant for a good chicken Alfredo in an interview uploaded by the official NCAA Championship account on YouTube. Skenes said:

"I tried it in the preseason, and I just didn't run out of energy. That was something I was battling in the fall and the winter. And I've just stuck with it; I've had it every outing."

Even during a rain delay, Skenes asserted that he remained loyal to his favorite dish, enjoying two servings of chicken Alfredo.

The couple's tastes and food rituals continue to captivate fans, solidifying their status as a dynamic duo in the sports world.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.