On June 26, Dylan Crews and Louisiana State University defeated the Florida Gators by a score of 18-4 in the third game of a best-of-three set. It was LSU's first victory in the College World Series since 2009.

Crews, a native of Florida, was awarded the Golden Spikes Award ahead of the second game of the College World Series on Sunday. The Golden Spikes Award is typically awarded to the top amateur baseball player in the country. The last LSU player to win such an honor was Ben McDonald back in 1989.

Shawn Spradling @Shawn_Spradling Dylan Crews reached base in every single game this season, ending his college career with a 75-game streak.



A historic college player. The no-doubt #1 overall pick in 2 weeks.



"Dylan Crews reached base in every single game this season, ending his college career with a 75-game streak. A historic college player. The no-doubt #1 overall pick in 2 weeks." - Shawn Spradling

In 71 games for LSU this season, Dylan Crews has hit .426/.567/.713 with 18 home runs and 70 RBIs. Moreover, the 21-year old registered 100 runs, and 110 hits, reaching base in every game of the season.

On Monday, Crews drew a bases-loaded walk, which counted as his 70th RBI of the campaign. After the game, LSU manager Jay Johnson made a pretty strong claim about Crews' performance for his team thus far this season, stating about Crews:

"Dylan is the best player in college baseball history, in my opinion. And just so thankful

Crews is largely expected to be the first overall pick at the 2023 MLB Draft, scheduled for July 9. The Pittsburgh Pirates have the first overall pick for the second time in three seasons, and are considered strong contenders to sign Dylan Crews.

Contrary to what many expected, Johnson did not use pitching ace Paul Skenes in Game 3. Skenes, also 21, is expected to also go very high in this year's Draft. A high-intensity pitcher, Skenes has been known to call out his teammates for not working as hard as he does.

Dylan Crews will have a long road ahead of him before MLB action

Even top stars like Anthony Volpe, who was the New York Yankees' first round pick in 2019, took three years to make the big league roster. Although Dylan Crews is certain to be selected at a very early stage of the selection process this season, it will likely be years before the young stud sees any MLB action. For now, the rising star should be sure to revel in this special time with his teammates, because things will get a lot more hectic for the youngster, very soon.

