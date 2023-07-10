LSU prodigy Paul Skenes' shocked reaction on going No. 1 in 2023 MLB Draft: “A year ago, two years ago, I never thought it was a possibility"

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a significant move at the 2023 MLB draft by selecting LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes as the No. 1 overall pick.

Skenes, a former star at LSU, expressed a mix of confidence and disbelief when he heard his name announced by Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. as this year's top selection.

For Skenes, being chosen as the first overall pick was a dream come true. Reflecting on his journey, he said he never imagined it was a possibility just a couple of years ago.

The gravity of the moment hit him, and he acknowledged the immense honor and responsibility that come with being the top pick.

“I was in shock when I heard,” Skenes said over video conference. “A year ago, two years ago, I never thought it was a possibility to be the first overall pick. I don't know what I was expecting going into today, but it means a lot.”

Now that Skenes has officially embarked on his professional career, his focus shifts to proving himself and earning a promotion to the MLB.

While getting drafted is a significant accomplishment, it's only the first step on the path to the big leagues. Skenes understands that he must demonstrate his readiness and convince the Pirates organization that he deserves a shot.

From prospect to prodigy: The rise of Paul Skenes

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Paul Skenes' impressive college stats speak for themselves. In his final season at LSU, he compiled a remarkable 12-2 record, accompanied by a stellar 1.69 ERA and an exceptional 0.750 WHIP.

His performance on the mound was unmatched in the NCAA Division I, as he set a new SEC record with an impressive 209 strikeouts.

The Pirates undoubtedly have high hopes for Skenes, who himself believes he is not far from making it to the MLB. While he acknowledges that he may not know exactly how close he is, he is determined to give it his all and work tirelessly to accelerate his journey.

As Skenes begins his professional career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team and its fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his development and progress. His exceptional college career has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting professional journey. With his drive, talent, and determination, Skenes is poised to make an impact and contribute to the Pirates' success in the near future.

