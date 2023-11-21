LSU star Olivia Dunne wows teammates with incredible softball mastery during practice session

LSU sensation Olivia Dunne never fails to surprise her fans or her teammates. In a recent event, she was seen in a softball practice arena swinging for the fences, leaving her teammates amazed. From gymnastics to posting jaw-dropping pictures on her social media, Dunne impresses her fans with a myriad of things, this time it's softball.

The official Instagram account of LSU Gymnastics recently posted a story showcasing Dunne's magnificent skills at softball. Her teammates hooted for her while the LSU star proved that she's not only good at gymnastics but also shines brightly in other sports as she hit the ball right at the target.

In subsequent Instagram stories of the LSU Gymnastics, the girls are seen practicing and having a good time at the softball arena. The LSU team is seen cheering and supporting each other while practicing and indulging in cardio activities.

Olivia Dunne is a fine gymnast and has a lot of accolades to her name. According to Business Insider, she is the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA.

Olivia Dunne learned baseball skills from her boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes give relationship goals time and time again to their fans. Skenes was a part of LSU's baseball team before he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

Dunne was seen practicing baseball with former LSU player Paul Skenes a few weeks back. Dunne showcased her full form, swinging the bat and hitting the ball through the nets. Without breaking a sweat at the diamond, the couple was later seen spending time with their puppy Roux.

The soon-to-be Pirates pitcher in the major league, Skenes represented the Air Force Falcons during his college baseball career. He was selected by the Pirates in the first overall selection, being the second LSU player in history.

