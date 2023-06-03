LSU vs Oregon State NCAA Baseball Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The LSU Tigers and the Oregon State Beavers are all set to face each other in the winner's round of the Baton Rouge Regional in the NCAA Baseball 2023.

The LSU Tigers recently advanced in the winner's bracket after beating the Tulane Green Wave 7-2 in their game. Similarly, the Oregon State Beavers faced the Sam Houston Bearkats and defeated them 18-2.

This is the 11th time that the Louisiana State Tigers (LSU Tigers) are playing in the NCAA College Baseball Tournament. They are one of the best teams to play in the NCAA Tournament, having won six national championships since 1991. Similarly, the Oregon State Beavers are also one of the best college baseball teams out there having won the College World Series in 2006, 2007, and 2018. They also have appeared in seven College World Series Tournaments.

Now, both teams are gearing up to face one another in what is appearing to be a fine game. The game is going to start on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 8 PM C.T.

The game is going to be televised nationwide on the ESPN network. Moreover, they will also be made available to watch on ESPN +, ESPN, and the ESPN app.

Players to watch in the LSU Tigers vs the Oregon State Beavers game

Both LSU Tigers and the Oregon State Beavers have produced some good players in their games in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament. For the LSU Tigers, the best hitters to watch out for are Dylan Crews, Tre Morgan, Jared Jones, Tommy White, and Gavin Dugas. Similarly, the best pitchers for the team are Paul Skenes, Gavin Guidry, and Ty Floyd.

For the Oregon State Beavers, the best hitters to watch out for are Travis Brazzana, Micah McDowell, Mason Guerra, Brady Kasper, and Gavin Turley. For the pitchers, Trent Sellers, Ben Ferrer, Ryan Brown, and AJ Lattery are the ones to look out for in the game.

It is expected that some of these names will be seen playing for major teams in the MLB and be baseball greats in the future.

