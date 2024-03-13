Lucas Giolito Injury Update: New Red Sox acquisition avoids Tommy John surgery but doubtful to pitch in 2024

The Boston Red Sox have been dealt a blow with pitcher Lucas Giolito out for the upcoming season because of his surgery on Tuesday.

The team announced on Tuesday that he had successful UCL surgery on his right elbow with an internal brace,

He should be able to recover more quickly because he did not have to go through the complicated procedure of Tommy John surgery. According to the Boston Globe, Lucas Giolito's surgery did not require drilling holes into his bones, which will allow him to recover sooner. However, Giolito, who signed with Boston in January, will probably miss the season because of the operation.

The All-Star pitcher felt pain in his elbow during a spring training game earlier this month.

Andrew Bailey confident about potential pitchers

The Red Sox are facing a huge problem of filling a substantial gap in their pitching rotation.

However, Boston pitching coach Andrew Bailey is confident about his pitching staff and believes other pitchers can step up.

"Coming in from afar, there is a lot to love," Bailey told the MLB Network. "There is a lot of talent in that clubhouse and a lot of talent in that room."

Bailey talked about Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello.

“Tanner Houck’s an unbelievable competitor," Bailey said. "I am expecting big things from him. Taking steps forward, Garrett Whitlock’s in a really good spot. Pivetta is also fired up. My goal for him (Bello) is to be talked about from the industry as a top-of-the-rotation arm."

