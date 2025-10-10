Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend Madalana takes brutal shot at Yankees after Game 4 ALDS heartbreak vs. Blue Jays

There is no love lost between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox after renewing their rivalry in the MLB playoffs. There have been a few shots fired from either side, with Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, the latest to take a jab at the Yankees.After the New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason in the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Red Sox legends Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz trolled them. Madalana posted a story on her Instagram featuring Martinez calling Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the 'Yankees' daddy.' Another story featured Guerrero's now viral clip, where he, along with Ortiz, on Fox's postgame broadcast on Wednesday, imitated former broadcaster John Sterling's &quot;The Yankees win&quot; call in a different way.&quot;Okay I'm done. Yankees suck. Ok now I'm done,&quot; she captioned.Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana's Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @mvds_____)Madalana has been a close aide of Giolito's as he navigated through the 2025 season. The couple made a public appearance last year during the offseason. The first Instagram post from this year was on June 8 with Madalana donning a Red Sox jersey and striking a pose with her partner at Fenway Park. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike his partner, Giolito's pitching staff colleague, Brayan Bello, also attempted to troll the Yankees. The pitcher who had started Game 2 of the ALWS that Boston lost had posted a giggling emoji when New York fell to a 6-1 deficit to the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALDS. Meanwhile, Yankees' Cam Schlittler, who was blunt about his assessment of Red Sox fans trying to troll him after his Game 3 ALWS start, has switched his X account's display picture to the Boston Bruins of the NHL. As a native of Boston, Schlittler had made his loyalties clear. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMadalana heads to TD Garden to show support for BruinsCam Schlittler isn't the only Bruins fan excited for the start of the hockey season. Madalana took to Instagram stories to share clips from Boston's TD Garden, where the Bruins played their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, which they eventually won 4-3.Madalana's Instagram stories from TD Garden (Source: Instagram @mvds_____)Madalana and Giolito would hope to get the break that they deserve after a grueling MLB season where he finished with a 10-4, 3.41 ERA in the regular season.