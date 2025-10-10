  • home icon
Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend Madalana takes brutal shot at Yankees after Game 4 ALDS heartbreak vs. Blue Jays

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 10, 2025 05:49 GMT
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn
Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana trolled the Yankees (Source: Imagn)

There is no love lost between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox after renewing their rivalry in the MLB playoffs. There have been a few shots fired from either side, with Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, the latest to take a jab at the Yankees.

After the New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason in the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Red Sox legends Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz trolled them.

Madalana posted a story on her Instagram featuring Martinez calling Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the 'Yankees' daddy.' Another story featured Guerrero's now viral clip, where he, along with Ortiz, on Fox's postgame broadcast on Wednesday, imitated former broadcaster John Sterling's "The Yankees win" call in a different way.

"Okay I'm done. Yankees suck. Ok now I'm done," she captioned.
Lucas Giolito&#039;s girlfriend Madalana&#039;s Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @mvds_____)
Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana's Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @mvds_____)

Madalana has been a close aide of Giolito's as he navigated through the 2025 season. The couple made a public appearance last year during the offseason. The first Instagram post from this year was on June 8 with Madalana donning a Red Sox jersey and striking a pose with her partner at Fenway Park.

Like his partner, Giolito's pitching staff colleague, Brayan Bello, also attempted to troll the Yankees. The pitcher who had started Game 2 of the ALWS that Boston lost had posted a giggling emoji when New York fell to a 6-1 deficit to the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Meanwhile, Yankees' Cam Schlittler, who was blunt about his assessment of Red Sox fans trying to troll him after his Game 3 ALWS start, has switched his X account's display picture to the Boston Bruins of the NHL. As a native of Boston, Schlittler had made his loyalties clear.

Madalana heads to TD Garden to show support for Bruins

Cam Schlittler isn't the only Bruins fan excited for the start of the hockey season. Madalana took to Instagram stories to share clips from Boston's TD Garden, where the Bruins played their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, which they eventually won 4-3.

Madalana&#039;s Instagram stories from TD Garden (Source: Instagram @mvds_____)
Madalana's Instagram stories from TD Garden (Source: Instagram @mvds_____)

Madalana and Giolito would hope to get the break that they deserve after a grueling MLB season where he finished with a 10-4, 3.41 ERA in the regular season.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

