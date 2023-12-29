Lucas Giolito Update: Red Sox agree to $38,500,000 deal with free agent starter in first big offseason move

The Boston Red Sox made their first big offseason signing by acquiring former Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $38.5 million deal.

The deal also includes an opt-out after the first season, which is great for Giolito. If he can come out and have a good season in 2024, he could make some big money in free agency the following year.

Giolito is coming off a season split with the White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians. The constant change in scenery did not help the crafty righty at all. He appeared in 33 games, compiling an 8-15 record with a 4.88 ERA.

His fastball was a tick down compared to previous seasons, and his spin rates were also down. Boston's pitching coach, Andrew Bailey, will do his best to determine the reason and get Lucas Giolito back on track.

How does Lucas Giolito help the Red Sox?

Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Guardians

Lucas Giolito brings consistency to the lineup. He has rarely been injured in his career. To date, Giolito has had four short trips to the IL, and one was for COVID-19.

This is something the Red Sox need. They cannot go into the 2024 season relying on Chris Sale to stay healthy all season. He has been on the IL too much over the last few years.

Giolito should slot in nicely alongside the younger arms in Boston's rotation, like Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford. And if Sale can remain healthy, that is not a bad rotation at all.

Acquiring Lucas Giotlito makes a ton of sense for Boston. He can eat up a ton of innings and is a big strikeout pitcher. If he can return to the form that made him an MLB All-Star in 2019, the Red Sox will be in good hands.

