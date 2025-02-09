Luis Arraez drops 2-word reaction to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s peaceful nature getaway

Luis Arraez and Fernando Tatis Jr. are teammates with the San Diego Padres, and they have created a great friendship on and off the field. The two will soon be reunited on the baseball diamond, but each player has been able to enjoy some time off during the offseason.

On Saturday on Instagram, Tatis posted several photos of him enjoying some time on a tropical vacation. Tatis is enjoying his time away from baseball, but his caption also shows that he is using the trip to get back into a proper mindset.

"Grounding. 🌴✨"

In many of the photos shared by the young MLB superstar, he is enjoying some time in the gorgeous water. There was also some training in a pool being done by Fernanado Tatis Jr., but this was a trip to have some fun and relax.

Luis Arraez commented on the post with a simple two-word reaction:

"El ninoooooo 🔥🔥🔥."

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the clear leader of the San Diego Padres and is one of the best young players in baseball. Tatis battled injuries a season ago but was still able to belt 21 home runs in 101 games.

Luis Arraez joined the San Diego Padres during the middle of the 2024 season after being traded from the Miami Marlins. He continues to be one of baseball's best hitters, posting a .314 batting average last season.

Luis Arraez and wife, Gladys, enjoy French vacation

Luis Arraez was also able to enjoy some vacation time this offseason as he traveled to France with his wife, Gladys. She shared photos on her Instagram page on Jan. 16, and Paris was the most popular destination.

Luis Arraez and his wife, Gladys, looked comfortable together on their trip as they enjoyed some romantic activities.

There have been several trade rumors involving Luis Arraez during the offseason, but he is still on the San Diego Padres roster.

Arraez and Fernando Tatis Jr. will be trying to guide the San Diego Padres back to the postseason, and they will head into spring training after being refreshed.

