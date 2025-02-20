Luis Arraez issues warning to rivals with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts at full strength for Padres

While the Los Angeles Dodgers flexed their financial muscles in the offseason for a second year running, NL West rivals San Diego Padres have been one of the most dormant teams after the end of the 2024 season.

With the controversy surrounding the ownership of the franchise, things have been concerning for the Padres front office heading into the 2025 season. Despite the lack of significant additions in the offseason, three-time batting champion Luis Arraez had a warning for their rivals.

Arraez took live batting practice for the Padres during their Spring Training workouts earlier this week. In an interview with Marty Caswell of MartyTimeTV on Tuesday, the All-Star infielder fired a warning shot for rivals if the Padres keep their superstars healthy in 2025. He said (2:00 onwards):

"We work hard on that (on being healthy heading into the season). When I saw Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts move pretty good, I said, 'Wow! if we are healthy, it's a lot of problem for teams who face us.'"

Luis Arraez along with Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. form the core of the Padres' hitting order. While rookie sensation Jackson Merrill stepped up for the team last year, the four aforementioned stars would be looking to stamp their authority to push the Padres into the postseason again.

Luis Arraez gears up for 2025 season after injury-riddled 2024

Although Luis Arraez earned his third consecutive batting title last year, it wasn't his best season as he slashed .314 with a .738 OPS. It was due to his thumb injury in the second half of the season that saw his production drop for the Padres.

The three-time All-Star is getting into the rhythm after undergoing a thumb surgery in the offseason. He fired a warning shot for the pitchers after his batting practice with the team in Spring Training.

"It affected me a lot, because I use my hands a lot," Arraez said. "I stay inside-out. But I couldn't use it last year. This year … I don't feel anything in my thumb. Good sign. I think it's a lot of problems [for] the pitchers this year."

Padres manager Mike Shildt applauded Arraez's effort for the team despite his injury last season.

“How he won a batting title basically without a thumb for the last six weeks was beyond impressive,” Shildt said. “To compete with that kind of physical ailment -- and compete well, still lead us into the playoffs -- it’s very, very impressive. A lot of respect. … Now, he looks healthy. Watch out.”

While the star fielder is raring to get back to his best with a healthy thumb this year, he is also heading into the final year of his contract. A solid season for the 27-year-old slugger could see his attract plenty of interest if elects for free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

