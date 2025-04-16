Luis Arraez's wife Gladys reacts as Padres star defies odds with record strikeout run

San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez is one of the most consistent hitters at the plate and the three-time batting champion made history this season.

Ad

Luis Arraez started the 2025 season strongly with a 12-game streak without a strikeout. Heading into Monday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs, the three-time All-Star had one strikeout in 16 games.

Arraez went 2-for-5 on Monday, driving in two runs over three hits with a home run as the Cubs came from behind to win 10-4. The star infielder did not strikeout in the game, becoming the first player in MLB history with just one strikeout after the first 17 games of the season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luis Arraez's wife, Gladys, reacted to the feat on social media. She put up an Instagram story with the Padres star, captioning it:

"Thank God! Up my love."

(Image source - Instagram)

Former Chicago White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski was the last player to have just one strikeout after 16 games to start the season in 2011. However, he was struck out in his 17th game.

Ad

Luis Arraez's wife Gladys celebrated Padres star's first home run of the season

Luis Arraez's wife Gladys is the Venezuelan star's biggest supporter and often rocks up to the Padres' ballpark, Petco Park, for their home games. The duo tied the knot in 2016 and share three daughters, Emma, Esther and Esthela.

Earlier this month, Arraez registered his first home run of the season in the Padres' 7-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Gladys took to social media to celebrate Arraez's blast from the game:

Ad

“God bless you my love!”

Although Arraez has not struck out often this season, his productivity at the plate has not been up to his usual standards. He is batting at .280, lower than his career .322 batting average, with two home runs and five RBIs.

He drove in a run in four plate appearances on Tuesday in the Padres' 2-1 loss to the Cubs in the second game of the series. It was the first home loss of the season for the NL West team and they will be out for revenge in the series finale on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More