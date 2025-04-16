Luis Arraez's wife Gladys reacts as Padres star defies odds with record strikeout run

San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez is one of the most consistent hitters at the plate and the three-time batting champion made history this season.
Luis Arraez started the 2025 season strongly with a 12-game streak without a strikeout. Heading into Monday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs, the three-time All-Star had one strikeout in 16 games.
Arraez went 2-for-5 on Monday, driving in two runs over three hits with a home run as the Cubs came from behind to win 10-4. The star infielder did not strikeout in the game, becoming the first player in MLB history with just one strikeout after the first 17 games of the season.
Luis Arraez's wife, Gladys, reacted to the feat on social media. She put up an Instagram story with the Padres star, captioning it:
"Thank God! Up my love."
Former Chicago White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski was the last player to have just one strikeout after 16 games to start the season in 2011. However, he was struck out in his 17th game.
Luis Arraez's wife Gladys celebrated Padres star's first home run of the season
Luis Arraez's wife Gladys is the Venezuelan star's biggest supporter and often rocks up to the Padres' ballpark, Petco Park, for their home games. The duo tied the knot in 2016 and share three daughters, Emma, Esther and Esthela.
Earlier this month, Arraez registered his first home run of the season in the Padres' 7-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Gladys took to social media to celebrate Arraez's blast from the game:
“God bless you my love!”
Although Arraez has not struck out often this season, his productivity at the plate has not been up to his usual standards. He is batting at .280, lower than his career .322 batting average, with two home runs and five RBIs.
He drove in a run in four plate appearances on Tuesday in the Padres' 2-1 loss to the Cubs in the second game of the series. It was the first home loss of the season for the NL West team and they will be out for revenge in the series finale on Wednesday.