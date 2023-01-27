Luis Arraez Stats: Does the Venezuelan star have the highest average in the MLB?

In a surprising offseason move, Luis Arraez was traded by the Minnesota Twins to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. While the move seemingly came out of nowhere, it was a rare win-win deal for both teams involved.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



With the acquisition of Luis Arraez,



@CY24_7 | @YonderalonsoU Jazz Chisholm, future Gold Glove winner... in center field?With the acquisition of Luis Arraez, #MLBTonight reacts to what this means for the 2022 All-Star and the Marlins infield. Jazz Chisholm, future Gold Glove winner... in center field?With the acquisition of Luis Arraez, #MLBTonight reacts to what this means for the 2022 All-Star and the Marlins infield.@CY24_7 | @YonderalonsoU https://t.co/CiOW5dKC82

"Jazz Chisholm, future Gold Glove winner... in center field? With the acquisition of Luis Arraez, #MLBTonight reacts to what this means for the 2022 All-Star and the Marlins infield. @CY24_7 | @YonderalonsoU," MLB Network tweeted.

At this point, it is impossible to deny that Luis Arraez is one of the best contact hitters in the MLB. The 25-year-old infielder enjoyed a true breakout season for the Minnesota Twins last season, leading the team in both hits and batting average en route to his first-ever career batting title.

In 144 games last season, Arraez hit eight home runs and totaled 49 RBIs, while maintaining an American League-leading .316 batting average. Near the end of last season, Arraez edged out New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the AL batting title, who batted .311.

While Luis Arraez led the AL in batting average, he finished the season fourth in the MLB overall. His .316 average sat only behind Jeff McNeil (.326), Freddie Freeman (.325) and National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt (.317).

Benny Greenberg @BennyGreenberg

McNeil slashed .326/.382/.454 in 2022 and took home the NL batting title. How do you feel about so many Per @BNightengale #Mets 2B Jeff McNeil is expected to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.McNeil slashed .326/.382/.454 in 2022 and took home the NL batting title. How do you feel about so many #mets playing in the WBC this year? Per @BNightengale #Mets 2B Jeff McNeil is expected to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.McNeil slashed .326/.382/.454 in 2022 and took home the NL batting title. How do you feel about so many #mets playing in the WBC this year?

"Per @BNightengale #Mets 2B Jeff McNeil is expected to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. McNeil slashed .326/.382/.454 in 2022 and took home the NL batting title. How do you feel about so many #mets playing in the WBC this year?" Benny Greenberg tweeted.

Now a member of the Miami Marlins, Arraez's ability with the bat in his hand has him ranked among the best in Minnesota Twins history. Arraez's career .314 batting average ranks him eighth all-time in Twins history, with Hall of Famer Rod Carew leading the franchise with a .334 batting average with the team.

A look at Luis Arraez's career with the Minnesota Twins

In 2013, Arraez landed with the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent. After working his way through the professional ranks, Arraez made his MLB debut on May 18, 2019, against the Seattle Mariners.

Throughout his four seasons with the Twins, Arraez maintained a sensational .314 batting average with 14 home runs, 132 RBIs and 444 hits. His batting ability should make him a solid addition to the Miami Marlins, who finished 25th in the MLB in hits and 28th in runs.

