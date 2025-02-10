Luis Arraez & wife Gladys turn up the glamor in beachwear during Padres couple's Miami getaway

  • home icon
By Mike Rose
Modified Feb 10, 2025 22:22 GMT
Luis Arraez and wife Gladys turn up glamor in Miami getaway. Credit: Arraezluis/Instagram

With spring training fast approaching, Luis Arraez and his wife, Gladys Penalvar de Arraez, have been making the most of their time before the regular season kicks into high gear. Knowing he'll be busy for the next six months, the Arraez family took a getaway to Miami, wrapping up their trip with a series of glamorous photos shared on their Instagram accounts on Sunday.

The first photo featured Luis and Gladys in swimwear on the beach. The San Diego Padres infielder sported a pair of blue swim trunks, while his wife wore a black two-piece bikini, complemented by a black coat and straw hat.

Luis Arraez and Family, Source: - Instagram @gladysgaby

The next set of photos featured more beach moments. The first was a selfie Gladys took with Luis Arraez on the beach, with hotels visible in the background. The second captured the couple holding one of their three daughters, with the ocean behind them.

As accomplished as Luis is on the field, his wife has found success in her own right. A homemaker and model with a keen eye for fashion, Gladys regularly shares glimpses of their lives with her Instagram followers, posting family moments, selfies and vacation snapshots – just as she did over the weekend.

All-Star Luis Arraez wraps up offseason family time

The offseason was eventful for the Arraez family. From celebrating their three daughters' November birthdays to celebrating Christmas and saying goodbye to 2024 in style, the end of the year was extremely busy for Luis and his wife.

The trip to Miami could prove to be the perfect sendoff for the infielder as he sets his sights on building off last season which saw him get voted to the All-Star Game for the third straight time and win the National League batting title by batting .318 over 524 plate appearances between the Padres and Miami Marlins.

No matter how the season unfolds, Gladys and their three daughters – Emma, Esther and Esthela – will be there to support Luis Arraez through it all. While San Diego's 85.5-game win total, according to oddsmakers, suggests stability in the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain heavy -450 favorites to claim their fourth straight division title.

With the wild-card race expected to be highly competitive, Arraez might need all the family support he can get.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
