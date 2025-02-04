"Luis Arraez will never win anything if it's because of voting" - Dodgers' Miguel Rojas urges Gold Glove criteria change, says system is flawed

Miguel Rojas played shortstop for the LA Dodgers last season, producing excellent defensive performances. With Mookie Betts set to lead the infield in the upcoming season, Rojas will likely be used as a utility player.

On Episode 272 of the "Chris Rose Rotation" on Monday, Rojas made an eye-opening about the Gold Glove Award selection process, quoting Carlos Correa.

"Carlos Correa said that some of the awards are voted on by coaches, right?" Rojas said (Timestamp: 19:31). "That they don’t see you on an everyday basis. So, if you play in the National League West right, the coaches that vote for you are from all over the league, the National League, right?

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You play against the Central just one time at your place and one time at their place. Let’s say you couldn’t play against the Cincinnati Reds in a six-game series. You only played two games just because of something. Maybe you got hurt. Those coaches never see you play. Then, why does the Gold Glove can just be the best numbers at the position?"

The Dodgers player wants the Gold Glove awards to be given with more preference to the defensive statistics than the vote of coaches. He used an interesting reference to prove his claim.

"If you win a batting title, it’s because the number is there – (for example) you hit .337, that’s why you win a batting title, not because someone voted for you. Because we all know like Luis Arraez would never win anything if it's because of voting, you know?" Rojas said (Timestamp: 20:38).

As a Platinum Glove Award winner like Carlos Correa has voiced opposition to the criteria, Rojas believes it is justified and warrants discussion.

Miguel Rojas boasts his defensive acumen

With Mookie Betts on shortstop, Miguel Rojas will likely have to play more time at second base this season. As such, the sportscaster Chris Rose asked whether Rojas would've won a Gold Glove if he had played second base instead of shortstop.

Rojas is confident his defensive stats at shortstop would've easily translated to second base if he had played there. He urged detractors to look into his defensive stats at shortstop if they don't believe him.

"I think I can, man," Rojas said (Timestamp: 18:16). "And if you see the numbers, I mean, I invite you guys to go and check the numbers, both analytic numbers and the regular numbers. At shortstop, who's been the best shortstop defensively since 2018? More defensive runs saved, more defensive WAR?

"I mean, I know I’m a Gold Glover. I know that. This is me. This is what I do. And that’s why I’ve been in the game for so long."

Expand Tweet

Even though he wants to play for the Dodgers, Rojas' name has been in the rumor mills as the team has acquired plenty of talent this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback