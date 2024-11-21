"Luis Gil became Gerrit Cole" - Ex-MLB infielder pinpoints why AL Rookie of the Year could be Yankees' future ace

Luis Gil had a good season for the New York Yankees as the pitcher went 15-7, sporting an ERA of 3.50 and striking out 171 hitters. In May, he posted an ERA of 0.59 and allowed the fewest hits in the league during ninth innings. Gil won the AL Rookie of the Year Award for his efforts, and the future certainly looks bright.

While speaking on MLB Network Radio, former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Kevin Frandsen highlighted Gil's contributions during the absence of Gerrit Cole:

"He became Gerrit Cole, you know during that time that Gerrit Cole was down. Where are the Yankees, where are they, if Luis Gil was not there? Especially the early on part because every fifth day it seemed like, alright, it's a win. Rarely do you get that feeling right, with a rookie. With him it was like, it's win day."

Cole's mentorship was a crucial element in Gil's development. In May, Cole praised Gil for adapting to the program quickly:

"The stuff is high end and he has a pretty high aptitude,” Cole said, via the NY Post. “He’s really good at making adjustments quickly."

Luis Gil is no stranger to adversity. Drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2014, Gil was traded to the Yankees in 2018 and was inactive for almost two years following Tommy John surgery. However, his 2024 form has certainly been impressive, and he looks to have great value for the Yankees hereon.

Kevin Frandsen breaks down what’s behind Luis Gil’s breakout season

Kevin Frandsen commended Luis Gil’s progress, referring to him as a potential game-changer for the Yankees. He pointed out Gil's aggressive style against hitters and his ability to adapt quickly, which have been essential for his success:

"The way Luis has been attacking hitters this year is impressive. His strikeout stuff is top-notch, but it’s his evolution in terms of command that really stands out," Frandsen said. "He’s been able to make adjustments on the fly, which is huge in this game. There’s a lot of maturity in his approach now."

Frandsen has a lot of confidence and high expectations of what Gil can achieve with the Yankees. He claimed that if he keeps progressing his skills as he currently does he can become one of the best 10 pitchers in the league.

