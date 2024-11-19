"Sick joke, Yankees bias wins again";"Colton Cowser was robbed" - Fans furious as Luis Gil wins AL Rookie of the Year 2024

This Monday, New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil beat out the Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser to win the American League Rookie of the Year 2024. However, many fans on social media seemed agitated by this result since they believed that Colton Cowser was a more deserving winner than the Yankees pitcher.

Luis Gil filled the void in the Yankees' rotation after ace pitcher Gerrit Cole got injured in spring training. He performed remarkably, going 15-7 and maintaining a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts. As for the 24-year-old Cowser, he batted .242 with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs for the O's.

Gil ended up receiving 15 first-place votes for 106 points, while Cowser only received 13 votes for 101 points, and the Yankees catcher Austin Wells got 17 points.

"It means so much to me. I'm so happy about being able to win this award," Gil said through an interpreter, per the AP. "Everybody in my corner, they're so happy for me and so proud. I'm also proud of the opportunity that was given to me by the team. It turned out to be a good season for me, a great experience."

The fans didn't agree with the result, which they made known in the comments section on the MLB's X post about Luis Gil winning the award.

"COLTON COWSER WAS ROBBED WTFFFF," one fan stated.

"What a sick joke. Yankees bias wins again. Cowser was robbed," another fan said.

"What a joke," one fan remarked.

Some other fans shared the same sentiment where they believed that Luis Gil wasn't the right winner for the award.

"Cowser robbed. Yankees glazing and biased shown once again," one fan mentioned.

"Cowser got robbed," one fan opined.

"Wow over Colton Cowser, I am shocked!" one fan exclaimed.

Luis Gil and Paul Skenes become first Rookie of the Year pitching pair in 13 years

While Luis Gil won AL Rookie of the Year, the National League Award also went to a pitcher in Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Skenes made quite a name for himself in his rookie season. He produced some phenomenal performances this season, as he got selected to start the All-Star Game in his debut season.

He defeated the San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio for the award. Skenes finished 11-3 while boasting a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts, walked 32, and struck out 170 hitters in 133 innings.

It's the first time since 2011 that two pitchers have won the Rookie of the Year awards in both leagues. Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeremy Hellickson and Atlanta Braves closer Craig Kimbrel won that year.

"I was super pleased with what happened this year in terms of going out there and competing, but there’s more work to be done for sure," Skenes said per the AP. "I think it starts now. The postseason is flying by and I can’t wait for spring training to start already."

"I think the biggest thing is going to be proving it over a full season next year also. If nothing else it’s going to be a challenge and an opportunity to prove it again next year," he added.

Skenes received 23 first-place votes for 136 points, while Merrill only got seven votes for 104 points. The Pirates star is also a finalist for the Cy Young Award this year.

