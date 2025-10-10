Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, turns heads in a strapless navy jumpsuit at Starling Marte's birthday celebration

Athletics pitcher Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, was spotted at Starling Marte's 37th birthday celebration on Thursday. Rosmaly shared several posts on her Instagram story, looking chic in a navy blue jumpsuit, while Severino wore casual black jeans and a shirt. In one image, Marte sported white chinos and a shirt, and his wife, Elianny, was in a designer white outfit.Rosmaly shared a clip of Marte’s birthday celebration, where the New York Mets outfielder wore traditional sombreros matching the mariachi theme. The party had a Dominican-style atmosphere, with guitar and trumpet playing. The background was decorated with silver and black, and a pool table was customized with the name “MARTE” on it.Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, shared a story. (@rosmaly_frechel/Instagram)Another story featured Marte with his former teammate, Luis Severino. Both were smiling and shared a fun moment by striking a playful pose.In another story, Rosmaly wished Marte a happy birthday. The photo featured Severino and Marte. She wrote:“Happy Birthday mi compa (My friend),” and tagged Marte.Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, shared stories. (@rosmaly_frechel/Instagram)Starling Marte’s wife, Elianny, shares a heartfelt note on his birthdayOn the occasion of Starling Marte's birthday, Elianny shared a story on her Instagram. The Marte couple was standing together by a serene natural waterfall. Elianny wore a flowing white outfit, while Marte kept it casual in a white shirt and chinos.Elianny wrote in the post's caption:“Happy birthday, my choco, may God always bless you.” (English translation of Spanish caption).Starling Marte’s wife, Elianny, posted a story. (@eliannysantana/Instagram)She also added the “Besame” song by Ricardo Montaner to the post.Elianny and Marte tied the knot in December 2023. She shared a clip of their wedding day on her Instagram, where she wore a designer white wedding dress, and Marte was in a tailored suit.She captioned the post on Jan. 9, 2024:“Love is just a word until someone comes along to give it meaning. ❤️ 17.12.23.“He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThese lines are from the Bible verse Ecclesiastes 3:11, which reflects faith in God and divine timing.Both Severino's Athletics and Marte's Mets failed to make the postseason in 2025.