  • Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, turns heads in a strapless navy jumpsuit at Starling Marte's birthday celebration

Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, turns heads in a strapless navy jumpsuit at Starling Marte's birthday celebration

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 10, 2025 14:05 GMT
Starling Marte with his wife, Elianny and Luis Severino with his wife, Rosmaly.(@eliannysantana/Instagram)(@rosmaly_frechel/Instagram)
Starling Marte with his wife, Elianny and Luis Severino with his wife, Rosmaly.(@eliannysantana/Instagram)(@rosmaly_frechel/Instagram)

Athletics pitcher Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, was spotted at Starling Marte's 37th birthday celebration on Thursday. Rosmaly shared several posts on her Instagram story, looking chic in a navy blue jumpsuit, while Severino wore casual black jeans and a shirt. In one image, Marte sported white chinos and a shirt, and his wife, Elianny, was in a designer white outfit.

Rosmaly shared a clip of Marte’s birthday celebration, where the New York Mets outfielder wore traditional sombreros matching the mariachi theme. The party had a Dominican-style atmosphere, with guitar and trumpet playing. The background was decorated with silver and black, and a pool table was customized with the name “MARTE” on it.

Luis Severino&#039;s wife, Rosmaly, shared a story. (@rosmaly_frechel/Instagram)
Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, shared a story. (@rosmaly_frechel/Instagram)

Another story featured Marte with his former teammate, Luis Severino. Both were smiling and shared a fun moment by striking a playful pose.

In another story, Rosmaly wished Marte a happy birthday. The photo featured Severino and Marte. She wrote:

“Happy Birthday mi compa (My friend),” and tagged Marte.
Luis Severino&#039;s wife, Rosmaly, shared stories. (@rosmaly_frechel/Instagram)
Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, shared stories. (@rosmaly_frechel/Instagram)

Starling Marte’s wife, Elianny, shares a heartfelt note on his birthday

On the occasion of Starling Marte's birthday, Elianny shared a story on her Instagram. The Marte couple was standing together by a serene natural waterfall. Elianny wore a flowing white outfit, while Marte kept it casual in a white shirt and chinos.

Elianny wrote in the post's caption:

“Happy birthday, my choco, may God always bless you.” (English translation of Spanish caption).
Starling Marte&rsquo;s wife, Elianny, posted a story. (@eliannysantana/Instagram)
Starling Marte's wife, Elianny, posted a story. (@eliannysantana/Instagram)

She also added the “Besame” song by Ricardo Montaner to the post.

Elianny and Marte tied the knot in December 2023. She shared a clip of their wedding day on her Instagram, where she wore a designer white wedding dress, and Marte was in a tailored suit.

She captioned the post on Jan. 9, 2024:

“Love is just a word until someone comes along to give it meaning. ❤️ 17.12.23.
“He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.”
These lines are from the Bible verse Ecclesiastes 3:11, which reflects faith in God and divine timing.

Both Severino's Athletics and Marte's Mets failed to make the postseason in 2025.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

