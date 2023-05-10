Luis Severino Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for injury-prone Yankees pitcher

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino is reportedly getting closer to making his 2023 debut. While the Yankees are being cautious with his rehab plan, it’s no secret that Severino has been plagued by injuries in recent years. This has led to speculation about his future with the team and potential trade destinations.

Here are the top 3 three possible landing spots for Severino:

Luis Severino is expected to make his 2023 debut soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 San Diego Padres

The Padres have been aggressive in adding pitching talent to their roster, and Severino could be a good fit for their rotation. San Diego has a solid core of players and could benefit from adding a pitcher with Severino's potential.

The Padres have a strong farm system, which could entice the Yankees to make a deal. Recently, the Padres have been spending like a big market team, and that makes it attractive to any elite player.

#2 St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are in need of pitching help, and Severino could provide a boost to their rotation. St. Louis has a good track record of developing pitchers, and they could help Severino stay healthy and reach his full potential. The Cardinals also have some solid prospects that could be of interest to the Yankees.

Despite having a young and talented roster, the Cardinals have had a difficult start to the 2023 season and are now at the bottom of the NL Central with a record of 13-24.

#3 Los Angeles Angels

The Angels have struggled with injuries to their pitching staff in recent years, and Luis Severino could be a good addition to their rotation. With Ohtani expected to leave the Angels at the trade deadline, an experienced pitcher like Severino could bring stability to their rotation. The Angels also have a number of prospects that could be of interest to the New York Yankees.

With Ohtani expected to leave at the deadline, the Angels are a possible landing spot for Severino

While there are certain risks associated with trading for an injury-prone player like Severino, his potential upside could be too much for some teams to pass up. If Luis Severino can stay healthy, he has the talent to be one of the top pitchers in the league once again.

It remains to be seen whether the Yankees will be willing to part with him, but if they do, there will likely be a number of suitors vying for his services.

Poll : 0 votes