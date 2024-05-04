Luis Arraez contract: Breaking down infielder's new deal as former 2x All-Star moves to Padres

On May 3, infielder Luis Arraez was traded from the Marlins to the San Diego Padres along with cash for an assortment of prospects. With the Marlins touting one of the worst records in baseball, the move has been perceived by many pundits as an early sign of a possible rebuild.

Before the 2024 season, Arraez inked a one-year, $10.6 million deal in Miami to avoid arbitration. By virtue of the deal, the Padres will be responsible for paying the Venezuelan the remainder of that sum, which amounts to $8.434 million, with the remaining $2.165 to come out of the Marlins' payroll.

"Welcome to San Diego, Luis! We have acquired INF Luis Arráez and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins. Details:" - San Diego Padres

After logging the third-highest payroll in the MLB last year, the San Diego Padres are committed to remaining under the $237 million luxury tax threshold.

As their current payroll equates some $227 million, the acquisition of part of Luis Arraez' contract stretches the team to the limit and moves their payroll to the tenth-highest in MLB.

Nicknamed "La Regadera" or "The Sprinkler" for his uncanny hitting ability, Arraez has posted the MLB's highest batting average for two years running. In 2022, as a member of the Minnesota Twins, the infielder hit .316, and followed that sum up with a .354 average in 2023, his first as a member of the Marlins.

"Luis Arraez likes to hit baseball" - Padres Nation

Normally a second baseman, it's unclear where Padres manager Mike Schildt intends to slot in Luis Arraez.

Former Boston Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts comfortably occupies second base in San Diego, while Ha-Seong Kim is the regular shortstop. Some pundits have suggested that Arraez can serve as DH, while occasionally slotting into various infield roles depending on the team's needs.

Luis Arraez' new teammates are excited to have his bat in the lineup

A vertiable hitting machine, it is Arraez' bat, rather than his glove, that has the struggling San Diego Padres excited.

Now 17-18 on the season, the Friars have slipped to some 4.5 games behind the Dodgers. Upon the announcement of the Arraez trade, Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. told USA Today:

"It's really amazing. That guy is a baller. That guy is probably the closest to Tony Gwynn as there is right now. I’m looking forward to seeing him in our lineup."

Whether or not Arraez remains a Padre for long remains to be seen, but with the season entering the crucial summer months, the 27 year-old's abilities in the batters box will be as welcome as ever.

