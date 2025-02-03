Luka Doncic and LeBron James pairing excites Ronald Acuna Jr.'s brother Bryan

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s brother, Bryan, has shown his approval of the LA Lakers' decision to bring in Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Bryan Acuna was signed by the Minnesota Twins in 2022 and could make his MLB debut in the coming years. However, he has also shown some interest in the NBA on social media.

On Sunday, Acuna posted an Instagram story showing Doncic and LeBron James together. He added six smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes emojis to go with the post, showing his excitement to see the pair together.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s brother Bryan showcases his love for basketball. Source - Instagram/@bryanacuna13

The post in the story also reported the background of the discussions between LA and Luka Doncic. On Saturday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers met with Doncic and believed he could become the face of the franchise.

"The Mavericks approached the Lakers recently and offered Luka Doncic, sources tell ESPN. Lakers brass met and believed the 25-year-old Doncic has the ability to be the face of their franchise for the next decade while giving Anthony Davis a win-now move in Dallas," Charania wrote.

Another ESPN analyst, Tim MacMahon, also shared a report about the Mavericks facing concerns about moving forward with Luka Doncic.

"The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Doncic due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer, sources told ESPN," MacMahon wrote.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his brother Bryan Acuna are training together in Venezuela ahead of the 2025 season

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna is gearing up to make a comeback in 2025 after his season-ending ACL tear in 2024. Acuna is working hard to remind the world of his potential and is currently preparing with his brother, Bryan, in Venezuela ahead of the upcoming spring training.

Bryan joined his brother in his series of workouts, with Ronald's personal photographer Samuel Mijares sharing a series of images from the practice session on Monday.

"We are not going to lower it even a chin," Mijares wrote in the caption.

Bryan Acuna is preparing his MLB journey alongside his brother, Ronald Acuna, who is considered one of the best players in the sport. The Braves are betting on Ronald to perform at his 100%. There are also some speculations about him playing as the designated hitter to not put much pressure on his knee.

