"Lux is begging for a ticket out of town. Begging" - MLB reporter wants Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman dumped from the team after a series of lackluster games

There hasn't been much to complain about for Los Angeles Dodgers fans. The team is presently tied for first place with the San Diego Padres in the National League West, Major League Baseball's most competitive division, and is on pace to win 100 games. This level of success tends to occur when you field a roster that includes four former Most Valuable Players and baseball's highest payroll, which has allowed the Los Angeles Dodgers to lead the league in runs per game as well as allow the fewest runs per game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have arguably the greatest roster of the century

However, even with one of the best rosters in baseball, some people find a way to complain, like journalist Howard Cole complaining about Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux.

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

Lux was a first-round pick for the Dodgers in the 2016 Major League Baseball rookie draft and quickly ascended through the minor leagues. This is his first season as a starter for the Dodgers after locking down the second base spot. He is currently posting the best numbers of his career with a .343 on-base percentage at the bottom of Dave Roberts' lineup of stars and sluggers. In Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, Lux made a critical error with two outs in the bottom of the second as a ground ball slipped between his legs and scored Jean Segura from second. The Phillies would capitalize on the miscue and score four runs thanks to Lux. This prompted Cole to campaign for the end of the 24-year-old Lux's tenure in Dodger blue.

"Look at the body language, and the entire package. Lux is begging for a ticket out of town. Begging. #Dodgers" - @ Howard Cole

Lux would eventually have the last laugh, however, as his hustle on the bases, heading on a Mookie Betts double down the third baseline in the bottom of the eighth, pulled the LA Dodgers within one run. Lux fully redeemed himself when he drove in the tying and winning runs on a double in the bottom of the ninth to send Dodgers fans home happy. It was quite the emotional day for Lux, and he even gained a new fan.

"Extend Lux!!" - @ Howard Cole

The Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks as their next opponent.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt