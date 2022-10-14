"Machado cooked him", "Eat your words Big Papi" - San Diego Padres fans fired up over Manny Machado's response to David Ortiz picking the Los Angeles Dodgers to win game two of the NLDS

The San Diego Padres took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the NLDS with a score of 5-3. The series is now tied at one apiece heading to San Diego for game three on Friday.

In the Fox Sports pregame, David Ortiz, who works as an analyst on the show, picked the Dodgers to win game two. This left San Diego Padres star Manny Machado feeling a bit disrespected. Machado held onto the thought of Ortiz picking the Dodgers over them and had some words for Ortiz after the game.

"Now what?" said Manny Machado confidently.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Big Papi picked the Dodgers to win, so Manny Machado texted him after the game saying "Now what?" 🤣 Big Papi picked the Dodgers to win, so Manny Machado texted him after the game saying "Now what?" 🤣 https://t.co/9T9bNhDgPA

The response was perfect. Machado doesn't take kindly to people underestimating his team. He knows how good they are and wants the world to know.

Fans loved the response from Machado. The fiery response perfectly defines what this team is all about.

"Machado cooked him," one fan said.

"Eat your words Big Papi," said another.

Coooop10 @victorioerwin51 @MLBONFOX Big Papi is to blame for Dodger’s defeat. 🤣 @MLBONFOX Big Papi is to blame for Dodger’s defeat. 🤣

San Diego Padres fans are confident they'll win the series now that they are headed back to San Diego. Splitting the series in the first two games is exactly what the Padres wanted to do against the best team in baseball.

The San Diego Padres will look to take game three at home on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres game three

The San Diego Padres are turning to their lefty, Blake Snell, to start game three of the NLDS. The move to start Snell has resulted in LA manager Dave Roberts taking Cody Bellinger out of the lineup for Friday.

The Dodgers will put Trayce Thompson in Bellinger's spot. Thompson was the only Dodger hitter not to get a hit in game two. While Bellinger has struggled at the plate, the move weakens the Dodgers.

The Padres need to take advantage of Bellinger being out for game three. With the series tied at one, a win for the Padres could put the Dodgers' backs against the wall. Teams can start playing foolishly when facing elimination.

The Padres will have to get the bats going against the Dodgers quickly. LA is planning to start Tony Gonsolin, who has been pitching away perfectly. He was 7-0 when he was not pitching at Dodger Stadium. Gonsolin will be a problem for the Padres if he's allowed to get settled into the game.

The Padres will need timely hitting and a quality start from Blake Snell if they want to take game three.

Poll : 0 votes