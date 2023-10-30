New York-based radio host Chris Mad Dog Russo made many a headline last week after being caught out after a bold prediction came up short. Now, the outspoken host is attempting to regain some credibility.

Ahead of Game 7 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies, Russo made one of the most complacent claims possible. According to the WFAN radio personality, he would retire "on the spot" if the D-Backs won Game 7.

Of course, when the D-Backs won Game 7 by a score of 4-2 to advance to their first World Series since 2001, Mad Dog Russo did not retire from his post. Ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, Russo posted a video from Chase Field in the desert.

"Did you really think they could keep me out? Yes sir!!! I’m here in Arizona for Game 3 of the #WorldSeries" - Chris Mad Dog Russo

Russo, a New York Yankees fan, claimed that nobody had yet kicked him out of the field after his comments. Perhaps the Diamondbacks and their fans are used to being underestimated, as they have continously outdone expectations for the duration of the postseason to this point.

After qualifying for the playoffs tied with the Miami Marlins as the team with the worst regular season record in the NL, the Snakes went on a tear. Manager Torey Lovullo's club swept both the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers before meeting the Phillies in the NLCS.

"“If they (Diamondbacks) win this series…I will retire on the spot” -Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. Did we see the last of Mad Dog?" - Barstool Gambling

The Philadelphia Phillies appeared to be the better team for almost the entire series. Scoring onslaughts led almost everyone to believe that the Phillies, who had 90% odds in the series at one point, would emerge as the NL champs for the second straight season.

Mad Dog Russo' surety echoed that of the baseball world

While Russo's wager was particularly flashy, it is no exageration to say that the vast majority of the baseball world expected the Phillies to emerge as NL champs. By overcoming the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies, the Snakes have shown that they can compete among the best teams in MLB.

Now, with a series tie and three games at home, the Diamondbacks will need to channel the energy they felt in Game 7 against the Phillies, regardless of what Russo might say or think.