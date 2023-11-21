This offseason will likely be defined by the unrestricted free agency of Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation's contract with the Los Angeles Angels expired at the end of the 2023 campaign. However, teams have been lining up all year with the intention of pursuing the two-time MVP.

"What will the Shohei Ohtani contract look like? Can he sustain being a two-way player throughout the new contract? @Jim_Duquette and Adam Ottavino discuss" - @nypostsports

After continuing to impress fans and experts across the league with his seemingly impossible abilities on the field, many believe that Shohei Ohtani is in store for the richest contract in MLB history.

Even though Ohtani suffered a UCL injury that is expected to keep him from pitching throughout the 2024 season, experts still believe that he may secure a contract north of $500,000,000.

However, there is one media member who is not in favor of a team signing Ohtani to such a lucrative contract: Chris Mad Dog Russo. The polarizing radio show host has taken flak from the MLB community in recent weeks but has yet again drawn the ire of fans by saying of Ohtani, "I wouldn't go near him if it was my ballclub."

"Could the Dodgers look to acquire both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout? #HighHeat | @MadDogUnleashed" - @MLBNetwork

Mad Dog Russo boldly claimed that he would not want Shohei Ohtani anywhere near his team, saying that the Japanese superstar would command things to be his way. He also claimed that any team that was to sign Ohtani would have two dugouts, one for Ohtani and one for the rest of the roster.

His take on Shohei Ohtani is not the first time Mad Dog Russo sparked outrage among MLB fans

Chris Mad Dog Russo has been a master at drawing attention to himself by making outrageous claims that infuriate baseball fans. His most notorious incident came during the 2023 MLB playoffs when he claimed that he would retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks came back to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS.

"The Arizona Diamondbacks have sent Christopher Mad Dog Russo into retirement!" - @HardRockBet

They did, and Mad Dog Russo did not retire, which caused an uproar among Arizona Diamondbacks, who felt belittled and lied to by the polarizing talk show host. Even other media members, including Stephen A. Smith, called him out on his words.

