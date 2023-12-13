Chris Mad Dog Russo is a sports radio host known for his controversial taste. With the biggest news of the offseason transpired over the past week, Russo was quick to give his take.

A co-host of the Mike and Mad Dog sports radio program alongside Mike Francesca, Russo has held a slot on WFAN radio in New York. Over his career, Mad Dog Russo has been known for his bluster and outspoken views.

Less than a week after signing his ten-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani announced that he would be taking a mere $2 million per year in salary. Under the deferment, Ohtani would see $680 million held for him until 2034, when his contract with the team expires. Although the 29-year old Japanese star gained widespread praise for the move, not everybody is on board.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"How can this be good for @MLB? Is this really what baseball wants?" - Chris Mad Dog Russo

On a recent appearance of his afternoon show, Mad Dog Unleashed, Russo reflected on the former Los Angeles Angels star's decision. The 64-year old described the move as "absolutely disgrace" and insinuated that the notion was unfair.

By saving $68 million per year on Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves some $24 million under the MLB's luxury tax threshold. The luxury tax is a marginal charge implemented to deter richer teams from loading up their payrolls with expensive stars.

Although many would agree with Mad Dog Russo's point, the host's credibility took a big hit this year. Ahead of the D-Backs' final two NLCS games against the Philadelphia Phillies in October, Russo claimed that he would step down from his position if the Snakes emerged victorious. When they did, Russo did not step down.

Expand Tweet

"“If they (Diamondbacks) win this series…I will retire on the spot” -Chris “Mad Dog” Russo Did we see the last of Mad Dog?"

Mad Dog Russo brings up an important point about MLB salaries

In the days of ever-larger contracts, the idea that players can defer to free up more money for their team is certainly a novel one. Before Ohtani, only a handful of players opted for deferrals. Now, teams may see this strategy as a good way to load up on talent in the short term and worry about payment later. Regardless, it looks like Ohtani will be a member of the Dodgers for a long time to come.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.