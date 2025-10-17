"Mad Max turned back the clocks"; "Such a bada**" - Fans erupt as Max Scherzer yells off manager, stays in to deliver clutch strikeout

Toronto Blue Jays ace Max Scherzer was his former aggressive self during Thursday's ALCS Game 4 against the Seattle Mariners. For the final out in the fifth inning, Blue Jays manager John Schneider came out to possibly remove the veteran pitcher from the game.So, when Scherzer saw Schneider coming, he yelled at the manager. He knew he had it in him to go through the inning and registered the final out against Randy Arozarena. Moments later, he struck out the Mariners slugger to end the fifth.Seeing this dominant version of Scherzer after a long time, fans turned back the clocks with their reactions. One fan shared a video from his Washington Nationals playing days, where he threw F-bombs while pitching against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The fan wrote:&quot;MAD MAX TURNED BACK THE CLOCKS&quot;&quot;Such a bada**,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;You damn right he wasn’t. He has to get up to 140 for it to be even semi-realistic,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Scherzer looked at his skipper like, ‘try it, I dare you’ 😏⚾️&quot; one fan added.&quot;Absolutely unreal! 😤 Max Scherzer out here reminding everyone why age is just a number—still painting the corners like a maestro. 🎯🔥&quot; another fan commented.&quot;He's MAX SURE of it!&quot; one fan posted.Max Scherzer left the mound with Blue Jays leading the game 5-1Max Scherzer went on to register two more outs in the sixth inning before finally being removed from the game. He finished his outing with 5.2 innings for two earned runs. He walked four and struck out five while giving up three hits. Toronto was leading 5-1 when he left the game.Scherzer allowed a home run to Josh Naylor in the second inning. Andres Giminez hit a two-run home run for Toronto in response the next inning. In the fourth inning, George Springer extended Toronto's lead to 4-1 with an RBI double. The Mariners scored in the sixth inning as the runner left by Scherzer came home to score before Addison Barger threw out Naylor at third.The game is still ongoing, but with a healthy 5-2 lead in six innings, Toronto is in a good position to make the ALCS 2-2.