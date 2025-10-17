  • home icon
  "Mad Max turned back the clocks"; "Such a bada**" - Fans erupt as Max Scherzer yells off manager, stays in to deliver clutch strikeout

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:10 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays ace Max Scherzer was his former aggressive self during Thursday's ALCS Game 4 against the Seattle Mariners. For the final out in the fifth inning, Blue Jays manager John Schneider came out to possibly remove the veteran pitcher from the game.

So, when Scherzer saw Schneider coming, he yelled at the manager. He knew he had it in him to go through the inning and registered the final out against Randy Arozarena. Moments later, he struck out the Mariners slugger to end the fifth.

Seeing this dominant version of Scherzer after a long time, fans turned back the clocks with their reactions. One fan shared a video from his Washington Nationals playing days, where he threw F-bombs while pitching against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The fan wrote:

"MAD MAX TURNED BACK THE CLOCKS"
"Such a bada**," another fan wrote.
"You damn right he wasn’t. He has to get up to 140 for it to be even semi-realistic," one fan wrote.
"Scherzer looked at his skipper like, ‘try it, I dare you’ 😏⚾️" one fan added.
"Absolutely unreal! 😤 Max Scherzer out here reminding everyone why age is just a number—still painting the corners like a maestro. 🎯🔥" another fan commented.
"He's MAX SURE of it!" one fan posted.

Max Scherzer left the mound with Blue Jays leading the game 5-1

Max Scherzer went on to register two more outs in the sixth inning before finally being removed from the game. He finished his outing with 5.2 innings for two earned runs. He walked four and struck out five while giving up three hits. Toronto was leading 5-1 when he left the game.

Scherzer allowed a home run to Josh Naylor in the second inning. Andres Giminez hit a two-run home run for Toronto in response the next inning. In the fourth inning, George Springer extended Toronto's lead to 4-1 with an RBI double. The Mariners scored in the sixth inning as the runner left by Scherzer came home to score before Addison Barger threw out Naylor at third.

The game is still ongoing, but with a healthy 5-2 lead in six innings, Toronto is in a good position to make the ALCS 2-2.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
