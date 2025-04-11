Major adjustment Fernando Tatis Jr. made for 2025 season disclosed by MLB insider 

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has made a hot start to the 2025 campaign to emerge as an early contender for National League MVP. ESPN's senior MLB insider Buster Olney has detected a notable adjustment that the Padres slugger has made to his approach inside the batter's box, which has been key to his stellar performance at the top of their batting order.

Tatis made his MLB debut for the Padres in 2019, taking third spot for the NL Rookie of the Year before finishing in fourth place in the MVP race the following season. He then signed a 14-year, $340 million extension but missed the entire 2022 season with injury and a PED suspension. Tatis was later transitioned from shortstop to a right fielder following his return to the team.

Olney discussed Tatis' strong start to the 2025 season during an appearance on "MartyTime TV" Thursday.

"What I see different than what I've seen in the past, and maybe moving into the leadoff spot and settling into that position helps him do this, is that he's just more patient," Olney said.

"You get the feeling with these early at-bats, early numbers, this might be part of him going forward. He understands if he gets a better pitch by working the count a little bit more, not chasing out of the zone, he's going to be in a better spot.

"It was six walks and five strikeouts versus a guy who has typically struck out about two and a half times for every walk that he draws; that is a dramatic change in approach, and I think he's the sort of player that can pull that off. You put any kind of discipline on top of the physical talent that he has, man, that's a great player," he added.

(from 12:48 mark onwards)

Fernando Taits Jr. presently has a .364/.442/.523 slash line along with an OPS+ of 173. He has recorded two home runs, seven RBIs and 10 runs from the opening 12 games of the season.

It's a top-heavy roster: Buster Olney on the importance of Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. served an 80-game suspension for PEDs in 2022 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Buster Olney added that the San Diego Padres will need their superstars like Fernando Tatis Jr. to have a strong campaign offensively, to challenge for a playoff spot from the highly competitive NL West division, especially since the Padres did not make any major additions during the offseason.

"The Padres need that because of their payroll and the changes that have gone on in the organization. They need their stars to be stars," Olney said. "It's a top-heavy roster. They need those guys to be great players."

Nevertheless, the Padres currently occupy the top spot in the NL West standings following an outstanding start to the new campaign. They have been the best team in the MLB thus far with a 10-3 record.

