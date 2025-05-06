Major update emerges on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s injury status as MLB analyst reveals return timeline for Braves MVP

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball, unfortunately, fans have not been able to see him on the field since last season. The Atlanta Braves superstar has been out of action since May 26, 2024 after suffering a torn left ACL, ending his season before it really could take off.

Since that time, the former National League MVP has been busy building himself back up and making sure that he will be ready to deliver for the Atlanta Braves once he is cleared to return. While fans are anxiously awaiting his return to action, given the amount of time that Ronald Acuna Jr. has been in recovery, a lengthy rehab assignment seems like for him at this point of the season.

This is something that MLB analyst and former All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski spoke about on the latest episode of Foul Territory. Pierzynski pointed out that while Acuna Jr. might not be working as an outfielder full-time right now, he has been working on this timing and swing at the plate.

"He's already been hitting. He might not be playing the outfield but I know he has been hitting. I know he's taken a ton of at-bats already... They've already played this kind of slow, so I think they are going to continue to pay this slow and I would say at least two weeks from the time he steps foot on the field. I could be wrong but they've already slow-played this enough. What's a couple more days?" Pierzynski explained.

This is something co-host Erik Kratz is a bit less committed to. The former catcher believes that Ronald Acuna Jr. will force the issue once he feels like he is feeling good and healthy enough to return to the Braves lineup.

"I agree with you until he gets out there and tells them he's fine and starts complaining that he wants to play in actual big league games... In my opinion, expect him back in under 10 days because once he goes 9 innings on his feet and the next day he feels fine, he doesn't want to play another inning in the minor leagues," Kratz added.

The Atlanta Braves said that Ronald Acuna Jr. will begin his rehab assignment in May

While it remains to be seen how long it will take Acuna Jr. to return to the Braves, the club did announce that the ultra-talented outfielder is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment at some point in May. According to Justin Toscano of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the team checked with surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who cleared Ronald Acuna Jr. for action.

The Braves have done a decent job maintaining a solid spot in the standings without their best player, so the team could certainly afford to continue being patient with him. That being said, once he does return to the lineup, Atlanta will once again be viewed as legitimate World Series contenders.

