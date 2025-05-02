Major update on Yu Darvish's return dropped by Padres insider

San Diego Padres are with a four-man starting rotation but one insider believes that it will feature Yu Darvish soon. The San Diego pitching staff has been a huge factor in their strong start to the MLB season, with both the starters and the bullpen putting up impressive numbers.

However, they are yet to see their most experienced starter in action this year, and one Padres insider has said that Darvish will be back in action by the end of May.

When Darvish was traded to the San Diego Padres at the end of 2020, he was an established pitcher. While he signed a six-year, $108 million extension in 2023, he has been plagued with injuries over the years. Nonetheless, he still remains their first choice starter when fit and will counted on using his experience if they make the playoffs this year.

Due to his past injuries, Padres insider Kevin Acee believes that the team will limit Darvish's workload so that he is available during the final weeks of the season (via Foul Territory):

"Yu, the way it's lining up, maybe the end of May, five innings a couple of times. And then beginning of June, maybe be able to even face the Dodgers. It was always going to be a plan. He's going to be 39 in August. Has had obviously a little bit of nagging stuff, the verge of serious stuff, for almost every year he's been with the Padres.

"So it was always going to be a plan. We're going to find a way to rescue Darvish, so that guy we saw in September... That Yu Darvish, that's what we need in September and hopefully October. So we're going to be careful with Yu. That's what they're doing now with him."

In Darvish's absence, the Padres rotation has Michael King, Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta and Randy Vasquez. Their bullpen has picked up a lot of the workload, which has been working well for them. However, with a busy summer schedule ahead, Yu Darvish is expected to be eased into the rotation.

Padres shuffle starting rotation ahead of Yu Darvish's return from injury

Veteran starter Yu Darvish has been injured since the start of the season and the San Diego Padres built a rotation keeping his absence in mind. However, they have now optioned fifth starter Kyle Hart to Triple-A and called up Ryan Bergert to the majors.

Manager Mike Shildt has clarified that they will go with the four-man rotation for the coming weeks with Bergert being used for long relief. Reports of Darvish stepping up his workload in rehab will be a huge encouragement as their MLB schedule will soon be too hectic for a four-man rotation.

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More