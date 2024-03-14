"He's thinking two every single time out of the box" - Former MVP Ryan Howard praises Jackson Holliday's aggressiveness on base paths

The MLB's top prospect Jackson Holliday has been putting on a show for the Baltimore Orioles so far through Spring Training. The first-overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Holliday is the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and is ready to make his own mark on the league.

Jackson Holliday has been doing everything he can to leave the Baltimore Orioles with no option but to put him on the Opening Day roster. A shortstop by nature, Holliday has been spending time at second base throughout Spring Training in order to maximize his value with his club in the hopes of cracking the roster.

"When you're impressing a former MVP, you're doing something right! Former @Phillies slugger Ryan Howard gives his scouting report on @MLBPipeline's No. 1 overall prospect, Jackson Holliday. #SpringBreakout" - @MLB

While Holliday himself has admitted that there is plenty of work to do from a defensive aspect, the young infielder appears locked in at the plate. This has been the talk of Spring Training and has not gone unnoticed by fans and experts alike. Even former National MVP Ryan Howard is impressed with what he has seen from Holliday.

"He's thinking two every single time out of the box," Ryan Howard explained about Holliday's aggressiveness on the base paths. The former Philadelphia Phillies slugger explained that the fact that Holliday is looking to stretch singles into extra-base hits is something that should help him thrive in the majors.

Ryan Howard believes that Jackson Holliday's aggressive will help with team chemistry

Howard believes that this hustle from Holliday will not only help him apply pressure on the defense but will help develop chemistry with the current Baltimore Orioles roster. Given the character of the club, it seems that Holliday fits in perfectly with the likes of Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.

"Jackson Holliday’s first extra-base hit of the spring is a triple!" - @TalkinBaseball_

"Those guys have the mindset of, for lack of a better term '"dirtbags," Howard said, explaining that the Baltimore Orioles as a collective will do what they can to get the extra base. This is something that he believes Holliday does and why he thinks that he will fit in with the club's current culture.

