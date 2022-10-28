In 2004, the Boston Red Sox made history by completing a reverse sweep against the New York Yankees, and it still haunts Derek Jeter. Jeter was the undisputed leader of that Yankees team, and losing in such a fashion had literally never happened in MLB history. Even to this day, it remains the lone comeback from a 3-0 series deficit ever.

Jeter won five World Series championships on top of a mountain of other individual accolades, but he still remembers the losses. This is likely true of many of the great competitors that we have seen come and go in the sport. The thrill of victory is very rarely able to eclipse the pain of losing.

Derek Jeter spoke about the losses and how he still feels about it, with a video of his comments being posted to Twitter by Bryan Hoch.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Derek Jeter’s reaction to the Yankees viewing 2004 ALCS highlights: Derek Jeter’s reaction to the Yankees viewing 2004 ALCS highlights: https://t.co/I4dNRufgIm

This loss has been in the news recently, as the Yankees found themselves down three games to zero against the Houston Astros. Yankees manager Aaron Boone showed his team footage from that fateful series, and even called David Ortiz to talk about the comeback. As one might expect, this was a move that drew the ire of Yankees fans.

For those unaware, this YouTube video from Jack Butler captures the essence of the 2004 ALCS.

Bryan Hoch also reported on this before the fateful game four was played.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Aaron Boone said that Chad Bohling, the #Yankees ’ mental skills coach, was sending around highlight videos of the 2004 Red Sox this morning. Eduardo Perez also FaceTimed David Ortiz into Boone’s office pregame. Aaron Boone said that Chad Bohling, the #Yankees’ mental skills coach, was sending around highlight videos of the 2004 Red Sox this morning. Eduardo Perez also FaceTimed David Ortiz into Boone’s office pregame.

Maybe if this attempt at inspiration had worked, it would have been hailed as genuis. Instead, the Yankees were swept and their fans were forced to remember that embarrassing series from 2004.

Derek Jeter, and most New York Yankees fans, don't want to think about the 2004 ALCS

Miami Marlins Press Conference

No matter how much Derek Jeter won before and after, that 2004 American League Championship Series loss will always be with him. This level of passion for the team and city is impossible to fake, and has earned Jeter the respect and admiration of millions.

Some fans still hope that Jeter will become more involved with the New York Yankees in any capacity that he wants.

MLB Errors @mlberrors @BryanHoch Derek Jeter should be owner, GM and manager of the New York Yankees @BryanHoch Derek Jeter should be owner, GM and manager of the New York Yankees

Jeter is still not over the 2004 playoff loss to the the Red Sox, and given its historical significance, how can anyone blame him?

