"Makes me proud and ill at the same time" - Jake Fraley's wife Angelica reacts to husband's wall-colliding catch for Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley made an outstanding catch deep in the outfield in Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox slugger Paul DeJong put one in the opposite field where Fraley was stationed. Moving backwards, Fraley collided with the bullpen wall but made the catch safely.

Seeing this, his wife, Angelica Fraley, posted a clip of the catch on her Instagram stories.

"This makes me proud and just ill at the same time," she wrote in the caption.

Angelica Fraley's Instagram story

The Reds dominated the White Sox in the contest, winning 11-1 on the night. Elly De La Cruz hit his fourth home run in as many games, while Tyler Stephenson also had a homer for Cincinnati.

Jake Fraley once confronted fans in stands who talked bad about his family

Jake Fraley can hear anything thrown toward him, but if it's against his family, he's not one to back off. Something similar happened in August 2022, when Fraley was confronted by a Philadelphia Phillies fan in the stands who reportedly spoke poorly about the outfielder's family.

The nine-second video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and went viral in no time.

When asked about the matter, Jake Fraley was clear and said he had no issue with being ill-treated but wouldn't take any trash talk against his family.

“You can say everything you want about me,” Fraley told The Enquirer. “I don’t really care. I’ve heard it all, all the way from college up to the big leagues now. But as soon as you start talking about my kids, you’ve crossed a line.

“There is a respect line that, unfortunately, I guess those guys didn’t understand. Right, wrong or indifferent, it was what I decided to do in order to express the emotions I felt were needed in that moment.”

Earlier this year, in January, Angelica Fraley announced that the couple's daughter, Avery, who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier, is in remission.

"The face of a girl in REMISSION. The best birthday present I could have everrrrrr asked for. There was no leukemia detected in her latest bone marrow. We still have a few months of frontline chemo and continue to ask y’all pray she gets through that’s quick and easy! GOD IS GOOD!" she wrote in the caption.

Jake and Angelica Fraley have been married since October 2016 and are parents to son Jayce and daughter Avery.

