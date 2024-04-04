"We live in a broken world" - Reds outfielder Jake Fraley shares heart-wrenching story of five-year-old daughter's blood cancer diagnosis

Jake Fraley of the Cincinnati Reds spoke to the Delaware News Journal on Thursday about his five-year-old daughter's cancer diagnosis. Fraley discussed how he and his wife, Angelica, were concerned about Avery in October, as she would wake up in severe pain.

After trips to doctors and chiropractors yielded no results, a blood test helped diagnose Avery with leukemia. While this was a scary diagnosis, Avery could then start receiving the appropriate treatment.

Good news came in January, as news broke of Avery's cancer going into remission.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fraley discussed the difficulties of the situation, while at the same time recognizing that everyone has their own battles to fight:

"When you take a step back and realize the severity of what my daughter is going through, it doesn’t make sense."

"It’s difficult, but it’s no different than anything else," Fraley said. "Everybody is going through some sort of extreme darkness. It’s just different for everybody for what that looks like. For me and my family, it’s my daughter battling cancer.

"So I don’t find myself in any special category … It’s just a matter of life. We live in a broken world. It’s unfortunate. It’s just part of the stuff that’s in this world."

Reds manager David Bell credits Jake Fraley's strength

Given the situation, many expected Jake Fraley to take a leave of absence or report late for the 2024 season. Fraley said that the idea never occurred to him and that his faith has helped him greatly:

"That never even crossed my mind. I really believe that’s because my heart is postured in the right direction ... Jesus brings us to that place where you’re able to surf through those circumstances rather than feel like you’re drowning."

Reds manager David Bell spoke to the Delaware News Journal and shared his thoughts on Fraley, noting his strength:

"The best way I can describe Jake is he’s one of the strongest people I know, and have ever seen. He’s just really strong. A strong family, a really close family. And they’ve been a rock through the whole thing.

"For Jake to be able to do what he’s doing here, and be a dad and a husband off the field, and do that all with love and care, like he does, it’s amazing to see. He’s got a great routine and he’s got a great support system."

With the Reds 4-2 in the 2024 season, Jake Fraley has been impressive not just on the field, but with his personal strength off it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.