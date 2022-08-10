"Makes sense, rather have Vargas play everyday in AAA" "I can't tell if this a W or L" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans divided on Justin Turner's activation from 10-day IL as prospect Miguel Vargas gets optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers have very little to complain about right now. They currently own MLB’s best record and swept the San Diego Padres over the weekend to make a statement.

They had more good news coming their way on Tuesday, when the Dodgers activated third baseman Justin Turner from the IL. To make way, they optioned IF/OF prospect Miguel Vargas.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Dodgers activated IF Justin Turner from the injured list and optioned IF/OF Miguel Vargas. The Dodgers activated IF Justin Turner from the injured list and optioned IF/OF Miguel Vargas.

Turner has been dealing with an abdomen injury since mid-July, but it wasn’t anything too serious. With the Dodgers leading the National League West by quite some margin, it made sense to take it slow and not rush Turner's return.

His numbers haven’t been great in 2022. Needless to say, the pressure will be enormous on him to deliver following his return,

Turner has slashed only .257/.332/.405 with a .738 OPS in 86 games this year. He has scored 54 runs and has eight homers to his name.

Los Angeles Dodgers fan base divided on Vargas’ Triple-A return

Some fans seemed annoyed at the fact that Miguel Vargas is being sent back to Triple-A. Vargas is the Dodgers’ #5 overall prospect and has steadily risen through their farm system since 2018.

BobbyBombom @AmnesaDMC @Dodgers This is so bitter sweet. Happy to have JT back but man I wanted to see much more of Vargas @Dodgers This is so bitter sweet. Happy to have JT back but man I wanted to see much more of Vargas

This year, he currently holds a .291/.383/.497 slash line in 94 games with Triple-A affiliate OKC Dodgers.

Vargas was called up last week to make his long-anticipated MLB Debut against the Giants.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Miguel Vargas doubles in his first career at bat



He also stole third base shortly after Miguel Vargas doubles in his first career at bat He also stole third base shortly after https://t.co/hvfzrIxHvU

"Miguel Vargas doubles in his first career at bat. He also stole third base shortly after." - Blake Harris

He batted seventh as the DH and hit an RBI double to put the Dodgers 1-0 ahead. He stole third base shortly after as the Dodgers went on to win 3-0. Vargas went 2-for-8 in two games. The potential is limitless, and fans certainly have very high expectations of him.

eduardo🎤😠 @mookieplzhomer @Dodgers miggy vargas will be our starting 3B next year when JTold retires @Dodgers miggy vargas will be our starting 3B next year when JTold retires

However, it makes perfect sense for Vargas to return to the minor leagues for now. He is going to get more chances there than in the MLB, and that is exactly what he needs at this pivotal juncture of his career - to play regularly.

Adam(GalloRBW)(אדם)✡️ @AdamDodgers @Dodgers Makes sense, rather have Vargas play everyday in AAA than sit on the bench in the bigs @Dodgers Makes sense, rather have Vargas play everyday in AAA than sit on the bench in the bigs

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have an excellent squad, and sending Vargas back to Triple-A won’t make a world of difference anyway.

Why would you hamper such a promising, young player’s development by cutting down on his game time? It makes zero sense.

Edited by Diptanil Roy