"Makes us laugh until wee pee our pants" - Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia celebrates friendship with Reba co-star with sweet message

Former American professional baseball player and 1-time World Series Champion Nick Swisher is married to popular American actress JoAnna Garcia. It was reported that the couple began dating in 2009 and were engaged a year later in 2010. In 2011, Swisher and Garcia announced they were married.

On Saturday, Garcia used her Instagram account to celebrate her friendship with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman.Garcia shared Peterman's reel on her Instagram story and lavished praise on the 54-year-old actress.

"@melissapeterman, you are the sunshine that makes us all laugh until we pee our pants, gets to the heart of every moment, and knows where all the bodies are buried... because you have actual pictures of it! I LOVE YOU!" JoAnna Garcia wrote.

You can check Joanna Garcia's story for Melissa Peterman below:

JoAnna Garcia's Instagram story [Image via Instagram - @jogarciaswisher]

While JoAnna Garcia continues to act, Nick Swisher is retired and is spending time away from the baseball field. While Swisher was active, he amassed decent stats in the MLB, recording 5369 at-bats with an average of .249. He also has 805 runs, 245 home runs and 803 RBIs.

Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia recently spoke about finding 'comfort' during a difficult period

On August 30th, the United States of America observes National Grief Awareness Day. Nick Swisher's wife, JoAnna Garcia, observed this day by sharing Professor Kate Bowler's reel, in which she discussed grief and how one should deal with the same.

Along with resharing Professor Kate Bowler's reel on her Instagram story, JoAnna Garcia left a message about finding 'comfort' during a difficult period. Garcia also opened up on how the week has been heavy for her family.

"It has been a very heavy week for my family," Garcia wrote. "I asked, begged, and prayed for a sign to just make me feel that glimmer of comfort. And this beautiful message was the first thing I saw. Gentle reminder for those who are grieving and for those walking beside someone who carries the weight of grief..."

You can check JoAnna Garcia's story here.

Garcia has been professionally acting in television and film since 1992. Throughout her career, Garcia has featured in some notable shows like Sweet Magnolias, Reba and Privileged, to name a few.

