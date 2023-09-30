Mallory Pugh is a professional soccer player who plays for the National Women's Soccer League in the United States. She was one of the crucial USWNT soccer players who missed the recent Women's World Cup due to an injury.

In an interview with "Just Women's Sports", Mallory Pugh shared how she received sound advice from her father-in-law regarding how to deal with it when one hits bottom.

"You know what, Dansby's dad actually like would always like especially last year when the injuries came and all that he was like just keep on keeping on and it's like super simple"

Mallory Pugh admitted that Dansby Swanson's father's wisdom really struck a chord with her; she did what he asked her to do, and it was the best decision she could have made at that point.

"What you gotta do you just got to keep on keeping on and just keep moving forward and eventually the hard times and the tough times and the adversity will pass um but it doesn't make it any easier but like it will pass"

"I feel like for me that was probably the best decision for me at the time and I'm very thankful that I did that"

The story behind how Mallory Pugh met Dansby Swanson for the first time

Pugh's brother in law was a Braves player and he shared a very close relationship with Dansby Swanson. She had gone to watch the Braves National game with her teammate and that is when the couple met for the first time. Four months since they first met during Mal's sister's wedding she felt a connection with him.

"I met Dansby after the game didn't really like think anything of it um and then and then... fast fast forward like four months or whatever he was at my sister's wedding...we like kind of hit it off"

Mallory and Cubs' player Dansby Swanson got married on 10th December, 2022.