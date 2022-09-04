"Manaea can't start another game" "Terrible against the Dodgers" - San Diego Padres fans react to blowout loss to Los Angeles Dodgers as playoff race heats up

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against division foe San Diego Padres in the second game of the weekend series at Dodger Stadium. The Padres took their first game with a score of 7-1.

Tonight was a different story as the Dodgers were able to even up the series, defeating the San Diego Padres 12-1.

The Padres' record now sits at 74-60. They are three games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card standings.

Starting pitcher Sean Manaea struggled mightily, going just 4.1 innings and allowing eight earned runs. His ERA now sits at 5.27. Some want this to be his last start of the season because he has struggled for so much of it.

Jim Russell @JimRussellSD This should be Sean Manaea’s last start of the season #Padres This should be Sean Manaea’s last start of the season #Padres

Madrosa @madrosa Remove Sean Manea is unfit to be in the #Padres rotation. Remove him. Remove Sean Manea is unfit to be in the #Padres rotation. Remove him.

Scott @scott_peak So Manaea gave up 8 earned runs? Why is he still in the rotation @padres? #Padres So Manaea gave up 8 earned runs? Why is he still in the rotation @padres? #Padres

AZTECFORLIFE @JeremiahChaplin Manaea can’t start another game this season. Can he? #Padres Manaea can’t start another game this season. Can he? #Padres

The Dodgers have dominated their rivalry against the Padres as of late, going 18-3 in their last 21 games. Put simply, the Padres have been terrible against the Dodgers.

Jeanine @jeanineshattuck @Padres Manaea is a good guy, but terrible against the dodgers, and lately everyone else. You can’t continue to start him. @Padres Manaea is a good guy, but terrible against the dodgers, and lately everyone else. You can’t continue to start him.

Overall, this was a tough loss for the Padres as they look to hold on to a playoff spot. Inconsistency from both their starting pitching and offense is troubling to see as the playoff race heats up.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, had an impressive day at the plate. The Dodgers scratched across 12 runs on 13 base hits. The Dodgers' record is now an incredible 91-41, 18 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

Both teams will look to win the rubber match of the series tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 7:08 PM EDT.

Mike Clevinger gets the start for the San Diego Padres tomorrow afternoon. Clevinger enters play with a 5-5 record with an ERA of 3.59. He goes up against Ryan Pepiot. Pepiot is 2-0 with an ERA of 4.02. The game can be seen on ESPN.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe