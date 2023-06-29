The usually confident third baseman Manny Machado seemed dejected and frustrated after the San Diego Padres' recent loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Padres were blown out 7-1 at PNC Park in what can only be described as a one-sided contest. It was the team's four straight defeat and drops it to 37-43 on the year. Bob Melvin's men remain in fourth place and are now 10.5 games behind the National League West leading Arizona Diamondbacks.

We all expected this extremely talented Padres team to eventually turn things around this season, but that just has not happened. As we approach the midway point of the season, the team with the third highest payroll in the MLB is at risk of completely missing out on the playoffs.

Six-time All-Star Manny Machado was asked about the team's performance this season. He didn't hold back:

"I'm embarrassed by how I've been playing. I think we're all embarassed."

Prior to the game Wednesday, Machado called on his team to show some urgency.

"We know how good of a team that we are, and we're not living up to that standard," added Machado.

The Padres are 3-7 in their past 10 games and have lost three straight series to the San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres offense have struggled to find any consistency in 2023

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres reacts to flying out against the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park

The Padres offense was touted as one of the best in the league prior to the season. The lineup has a combination of established veterans and rising stars who are capable of hitting and hitting with power. The offense as a whole has failed to live up to the high expectations.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball The Padres are just a cursed team The Padres are just a cursed team https://t.co/COVQ4BCMMR

"The Padres are just a cursed team" - Barstool Baseball

The team currently ranks 21st in runs scored (340), 23rd in batting average (.233) and 25th in hits (612). Those numbers are just not acceptable from a team consisting of Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts.

Word like "disarrary" and "embarassing" are being thrown around to describe this San Diego Padres team. Manny Machado is right when he says this team needs more urgency. Time is running out and we may be reaching a point where it is time for the organization to start panicking.

