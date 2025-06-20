Manny Machado fires heated message after Fernando Tatis Jr. hit by pitch sparks Padres-Dodgers brawl

Throughout the three-game series of the Dodgers and Padres that concluded on Thursday night, several brawls and scuffles ensued between the sworn rivals. One notable tussle happened as the the game and series was about to conclude as Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch. Upon seeing his star teammate grimace in pain, Manny Machado sent an ominous message after game.

Machado, who used to play for the Dodgers, has always been known as a fiery competitor and personality both on and off the field. The Friars star reaffirmed his reputation as he fired some parting words for their rivals as a warning for their next encounter.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They need to set a little candle up for Tati tomorrow," Machado said via Dennis Lin of The Athletic. "Let’s just hope the CT scan comes back negative. They gotta pray it comes back negative tomorrow," he added.

With the Padres leading 5-0 on top of the final frame, Dodgers reliever Jack Little drilled Tatis with a 93 mile an hour fastball on the right wrist. Friars skipper Mike Shildt immediately ran on to the field and argued with his opposite number Dave Roberts. The latter gave Shildt a little nudge, leading to a benches-clearing kerfuffle.

Expand Tweet

In the succeeding half-inning, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was plunked by Robert Suarez with a 100 mile an hour fastball that hit the MVP on his shoulder blade. Before things went to blows once again, Ohtani waved off his teammates and the coaching staff, deescalating the tension.

Meanwhile, Tatis' X-ray results came back negative but he will further do testing, such as a CT scan and MRI to ensure that no further damage was caused by the fastball to the wrist.

Padres edge out Dodgers in chaotic series-ender

In a game that saw both skippers, one bench coach, and one pitchher tossed, the Padres managed to eke out a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers to close out the highly-emotional series.

With the tension already running high, the shenanigans waited until the latter part of the contest before boiling over. Xander Bogaerts opened the scoring for the Padres with a solo blast in the second inning. Jose Iglesias, Jake Cronenworth, and Gavin Sheets would then drive in runs of their own to pad the scoreline to 5-0.

Fernando Tatis Jr. would then be plunked on the right wrist in the ninth, leading to a scuffle in the field between the squads. Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim would then combine in the bottom of the final frame to cut the lead to three before Shohei Ohtani was hit by pitch for the second time in the series.

The Dodgers would score one more run when Yuki Matsui threw a wild pitch that gave Edman a chance to run home. Although the Padres prevailed in the night, the Dodgers came away with the series victory, 3-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More