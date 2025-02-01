Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Joe Musgrove, Luis Arraez, and more Padres stars enjoy fine dining on yacht with Chef Billy Joy

Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, Joe Musgrove, Jackson Merrill, and many more Padres ballplayers enjoyed quality time together aboard a luxurious yacht on Friday. The highlight of the evening was the fine dining experience on the yacht with Chef Billy Joy.

Billy prepared some of his self-curated famous delicacies for the ballplayers and shared some delightful highlights from the evening on social media. In the video,, the players can be seen enjoying their delicious meal while overlooking a beautiful sunset as they cruise along San Diego Bay.

Take a look at the social media post here, which was captioned as:

"Last night was one for the books cooking for my home team Favorites..This is year 3 of doing this bay cruise for Camp 44... Big thanks to my boy @mus59rove for always including us.

"We fired up the @traegergrills and smoked some Brisket, Pulled Pork, Hand Spanked Meatballs, Jalapeño Poppers, Shrimp Ceviche with @chipz_happen , And a few other Treats.. It was a beautiful day on the San Diego Bay."

Manny Machado, Luis Arraez, Jackson Merrill, Joe Musgrove, and other Padres stars had a good run in 2024. The ballclub reached the NLDS in the postseason but ultimately fell short of making it to the NLCS after losing five nail-biting games to the eventual World Series champions and their NL West rivals, the LA Dodgers.

Now, the players are determined to make an emphatic run in the upcoming baseball season, hoping to take the club to its first World Series in more than 25 years.

Manny Machado, Luis Arraez and other Padres stars made a surprise visit to an elementary school

SD Padres stars, Manny Machado, Luis Arraez, and many more, made a fun little stop at the Pacific View Leadership Elementary School in the San Diego Unified School District to spend some time with the kids and the faculty.

The ballplayers played baseball with the children, gave them exciting baseball goodies, and clicked many pictures with the staff and kids. Take a look at some of these images in a social media post, captioned:

"Batter up! ⚾️ Students at Pacific View Leadership Elementary were ecstatic when the @padres made a surprise appearance at their school this afternoon turning the playground into a makeshift ball field."

The players alongside the San Diego faithful will be hoping for silverware as they hit the ground running during Spring training in a few weeks.

