"Manny Machado may never win a game" "Machado striking out at Dodger Stadium. What a tradition" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans continue to mock former star Manny Machado in his return to Dodger Stadium

San Diego Padres anchorman Manny Machado mightily struggled against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his team's 9-4 defeat earlier. The star third baseman went 1-for-5, struck out twice, and was almost a non-factor in offense in the most recent game back at his former home.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans, of course, didn't miss the chance to make fun of the team's former star. They jeered and mocked the All-Star for his struggles in the game.

Len @LenRavelo Machado striking out at Dodger Stadium. What a tradition. Machado striking out at Dodger Stadium. What a tradition.

Manny Machado has been a steady hand in the San Diego Padres' offense this year. However, outside of Machado, the Padres have lacked the offensive prowess expected. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s prolonged absence is a contributing factor as well.

Georgie JR Herrera @Georgeherreraj1 @MannyMachado_ y can't u just hit the ball vs going for a home run @MannyMachado_ y can't u just hit the ball vs going for a home run

Jordan @_mojo__jojo this is a manny machado hate account this is a manny machado hate account

With limited run support in today's game, the Padres' fell further behind the Dodgers in the standings. The Friars still own a Wild Card spot in the National League. However, the Dodgers have now opened a 19-game lead in their division.

San Diego Padres fans come in the defense of Manny Machado

While Dodgers fans continue to poke fun at Manny Machado and the Padres, the latter fanbase, of course, has been appreciative of the All-Star. Machado has almost single-handedly carried his team this season.

Jordan Naylor @jnailz21 Does manny Machado hustle more than any other player in the league? Does manny Machado hustle more than any other player in the league?

Tony @Pads1818 Never forget all the Dodgers fans who said Manny Machado was the most overrated player in the MLB after the 2019 season. Never forget all the Dodgers fans who said Manny Machado was the most overrated player in the MLB after the 2019 season.

Mike @padresmike63 @dennistlin Manny must have tripped on his way to first base bc I have been told for years that he just does not hustle. @dennistlin Manny must have tripped on his way to first base bc I have been told for years that he just does not hustle.

Machado is batting .305 with an OPS of .916 with 26 home runs and 88 RBIs this year. He's currently the only Padres player batting north of .275. Juan Soto and Josh Bell, who were acquired during the deadline, have yet to impress for the Friars.

MP @MichaelJPage @dennistlin That’s my captain! Leaving it all on the field every game @dennistlin That’s my captain! Leaving it all on the field every game

The Padres fans were especially appreciative of the grit that Machado has continued to show. This was evident in the third inning of today's game after he dove in, head first, to first base to drive in a run.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Padres lead 1-0 after Trea Turner's throwing error Padres lead 1-0 after Trea Turner's throwing error https://t.co/WuVOx6r37g

"Padres lead 1-0 after Trea Turner's throwing error" - @ Talking Friars

This initiated the scoring for the Padres before the Dodgers went on a slugfest in the fourth inning by scoring five runs. The win by the Dodgers gave them the series victory over the Padres.

The Padres will travel back home after their nine-game roadtrip. Next up are the Arizona Diamondbacks, followed by a return three-game series against the Dodgers in San Diego.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe