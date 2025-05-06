Manny Machado shares first thoughts after defeating Aaron Judge and Co. in Padres' stunning victory

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado shared his thoughts after a thrilling come-from-behind-victory against Aaron Judge's Yankees on the road. The third base star was over the moon as the Friars opened their three-game set at the Big Apple with a clutch 4-3 win.
After a rain delay, emotions flared up in the eighth inning as Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was tossed after arguing with home plate umpire Adrian Johnson. Club skipper Mike Shildt then presented his case to the ump, leading to his ejection as well. However, the squad seemingly wasn't deterred by it as they tallied four runs in the eighth to claim the lead and eventually, the win.
"The team rallied up there. We had some good at-bats early on. Tyler Wade got on [base], then [Brandon] Lockridge got on, and then obviously it was a tough at-bat with Tatis getting those pitches on in the zone. It's just the truth. We rallied together and kept fighting as a team. We tried to do some damage late in the game," said Machado. (0:03-0:27)
Machado, who spoke to MLB analyst and reporter Jon Morosi after the game, ignited the comeback in the eighth inning with a two-run double that drove in Wade and Lockridge. When asked about his .352 batting average with the bases loaded, the hot corner superstar had an interesting reply.
"I guess I like hitting with runners on. I mean they got to come to you at that point. They can't walk me so, I'm just looking for a pitch where I can do some damage on." (0:39-0:48)
Padres outlast Yankees as skipper Shildt, star Tatis tossed
The pouring rain in New York City couldn't hamper the tension in the game as the Padres outlast the Yankees in tonight's contest, 4-3. The low-scoring battle was opened by former Padre Trent Grisham's two-run home run against his old team in the bottom of the third. In the following inning, the game would come to a halt as weather decided to play spoiler.
It would then be resumed more than a half hour later with Anthony Volpe adding to the Yankee lead courtesy of a sacrifice fly. Drama would then ensue in the eighth inning as Fernando Tatis Jr. was ejected with two runners on after arguing with the home plate umpire. Manager Mike Shildt was also tossed after talking to the officials and supporting Tatis' sentiments.
With emotions running at a high, Padres star Manny Machado sparked a comeback with a two-run double in the same inning. It was then followed up by Xander Bogaerts as his single brought in Luis Arraez and Machado for the go-ahead run to cap off a miracle comeback for the visitors.