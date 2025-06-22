Manny Machado to Yankees? Analyst makes bold trade scenario for Padres superstar

Speculation is rising that other teams like the San Diego Padres, who are not doing particularly well, could consider trading off Manny Machado. This comes after the Boston Red Sox traded away their franchise icon, Rafael Devers, in the middle of the season,

While it does seem like a stretch given what Machado means to the Friars, he also has an outlandish contract that the Padres would be better off without. With the trade deadline fast approaching, a bold scenario was put forth by Peter Appel on Just Baseball Show this weekend.

Appel admitted that moving Machado would be a shock, but suggested the New York Yankees as a possible destination that could take on his $350 million contract.

"I don't think it's outlandish, but again, it's not going to happen," Appel said (59:38). "The Padres need to get out from some money. I think Manny Machado is playing really well again. A lot of things would have to happen for the Padres to even consider this as a possibility."

"Would some team take Machado off their hands? One team that I think could — are the New York Yankees," Appel added.

Peter Appel's co-host explains why Manny Machado's contract is "immovable"

The way Manny Machado's 11-year, $350 million contract is structured, it makes it almost impossible to clear all of that money from the books. Firstly, the Padres would have to take a big chunk of the contract and second, they'd need Machado's blessing due to the no-trade clause.

"It’s $17 million this year, $25 million next year, and then it’s $39 million from 2027 to 2033 when he’s 40 years old. So, I think that’s almost an immovable contract," Peter Appel's co-host Aram Leighton said.

However, Leighton did mention that the possibility of the same is not all that wild and out of context.

"But with him playing at this level — to Peter’s point — it’s the most movable that this contract will probably ever be," Leighton added. "That’s what I’m saying. It’s not going to happen. But that is a good shout, actually, because of that."

Nobody expected the Red Sox to trade away Rafael Devers. But they did. This is MLB and anything can happen.

