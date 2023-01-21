On January 20, 2023, Hector Gomez, an MLB insider, reported that Manny Ramirez declared that Shohei Ohtani, the Angels' player, is worth $500 million.

Gomez posted this on his official Twitter account. There, he revealed his conversations with Manny Ramirez and what the former outfielder has announced about Ohtani. Ramirez, who is on the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, gave out his own predictions about the Japanese-American player's upcoming contract.

@z101digital @ZDeportes Manny Ramirez: "I think Shohei Ohtani is worth $500 million. He's a phenomenon never seen before in the MLB history. He can do it all. I would pay him $250 million for what he can do as a pitcher and the other $250 million for his quality as a hitter". Manny Ramirez: "I think Shohei Ohtani is worth $500 million. He's a phenomenon never seen before in the MLB history. He can do it all. I would pay him $250 million for what he can do as a pitcher and the other $250 million for his quality as a hitter".@z101digital @ZDeportes https://t.co/k8QaCwBEC5

"I think Shohei Ohtani is worth $500 million. He's a phenomenon never seen before in the MLB history. He can do it all. I would pay him $250 million for what he can do as a pitcher and the other $250 million for his quality as a hitter," said Ramirez.

Ramirez has stated that Ohtani is a two-way player and a phenomenon that has never been seen before. Ohtani is not only a great pitcher; he is also an accomplished batter.

The former Tampa Bay Rays player believes that anyone who can do it all, just like Shohei, should be paid for it. He stated that Ohtani should be paid $250 million for pitching and another $250 million for being a batter.

Ohtani, who has finally decided to become a free agent, decided to sign a one-year deal with the Angels for $30 million. After this deal ends, the two-way player would be able to sign a contract with any team he desired. And rumors have begun to float that he might be signing a contract worth $500 million in the future.

Mike Trout says he is excited to face Shohei Ohtani in the upcoming WBC duel

On January 21, 2023, Mike Trout expressed his excitement for the coming World Baseball Classic duel where he would get to face off against Shohei Ohtani.

"I get a front-row seat every time he pitches," Trout said. "He's nasty."

In a conference call with reporters, Mike Trout disclosed his honest thoughts about facing Ohtani. Trout said that he has a front-row seat whenever Ohtani pitches. He also added that Ohtani is nasty with his pitch to all the batters.

"Every person I’ve talked to that faces him says they don’t want to be in the box. It’s going to be interesting, and I’m looking forward to it."

Trout added how every other player is terrified of facing Ohtani, that they don't want to be facing him in the box. However, Trout himself claimed that he would like to be the one facing off against Shohei Ohtani. The center fielder also added that he is looking forward to the competition.

