Manny Ramirez was charged with battery against his wife in 2011. After not talking about it for three years, he opened up and apologized for his behavior in a 2014 interview with ESPN.

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

Manny Ramirez was one of the best sluggers on the Red Sox, and the outfielder had it all to become even greater. However, due to his many controversies and misbehavior, many would say he missed his chance to reach the greatness he could have achieved.

"When I went to jail with that problem with my wife, they didn't let me see my kids for two or three months," Ramirez said,

During a dispute with his wife in 2011, Ramirez ended up slapping her, which led to his arrest. During his time in the jail cell, the outfielder had a change of personality. He regretted his actions as Manny was unable to see his kids.

"And one day I woke up and looked at myself in the mirror and I said I needed a change. I started going to Bible studies, I saw it was good. God helped me to change my life. ... Now I realize I behaved bad in Boston."

After that incident, gradual changes started occurring within Manny, and he realized he wanted to change. Ramirez began to take faith more seriously and found solace in religion.

Baseball Lifestyle™ @BsbLifestyle__ I could watch Manny Ramirez hit baseballs all day and never get bored

I could watch Manny Ramirez hit baseballs all day and never get bored https://t.co/PKaKuR3KA5

Finally realizing the error of his ways, Ramirez turned a new leaf and decided to devote himself more to faith. He believes that God has made him change and become aware of his past mistakes.

When Manny Ramirez apologized to Jack McCormick.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 2

Manny Ramirez was on the All-Star team 12 times and is a two-time World Series Champion. He was the World Series MVP in 2004, and Ramirez won the Silver Slugger award nine times.

Walk-Off Alerts @baseballdugoutt Remember when Manny Ramirez made a great catch, ran up a fence to high five a fan, and then still turn a double play? Remember when Manny Ramirez made a great catch, ran up a fence to high five a fan, and then still turn a double play? https://t.co/NTE1nlGHuL

By seeing all his accomplishments, anyone can readily say that he deserves a place in the Hall of Fame. Manny Ramirez is yet to be inducted, even though his name has been on the ballot since 2017. This could be attributed to his bad reputation and misbehavior.

"I went and spoke to Jack," Ramirez said. "I apologized to Jack. I told him, 'Jack, I want you to forgive me because it was my fault. I behaved bad here with everybody. I want you to forgive me.'"

During his rise, Manny Ramirez was part of many controversies, one of them being when he threw down the Red Sox's Secretary Jack McCormick. He did finally apologize to McCormick when he changed for the better. McCormick, who had been waiting for an apology, did grant him forgiveness.

Poll : 0 votes